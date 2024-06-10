A military aircraft carrying Malawi's vice president, Saulos Chilima, has been reported missing after it failed to make a landing on Monday morning, the government said.

"All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," the government said in a statement.

Chilima, 51, was aboard a Malawi Defense Force aircraft that left the capital Lilongwe at 09:17 a.m. (0717 GMT), it said, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing.

Search underway

The aircraft had been scheduled to land at Mzuzu International Airport at 10:02 a.m., according to the statement.

The president ordered a search and rescue operation after aviation officials were unable to contact the aircraft.

President Chakwera, who was due to travel to the Bahamas for a working visit, has since cancelled his trip.

