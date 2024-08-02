The Nigerian police say at least four people were killed and 34 others injured after an improvised explosive device detonated in a crowd protesting economic hardship in northeastern state of Borno on Thursday.

According to a statement by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, posted on X, the 34 injured were on a "danger list."

Police also said ''rioters'' killed one police officer in neighbouring Gombe State and that an explosive device was recovered unexploded in the southern city of Lagos, the country's commercial hub.

Meanwhile, rights group Amnesty International says at least 13 people died during protests and accused security forces of deliberately using tactics "designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty."

Hundreds arrested

The authorities say the protesters attacked police stations in several cities, while the demonstrators accuse the security forces of firing at them.

Police in the northern Nigerian state of Kano have arrested more than 260 people suspected of looting during protests against rising cost of living on Thursday.

Hundreds of people had taken to the streets in several cities across the West African country, demanding action from the authorities to address the soaring cost of living, largely blamed on President Bola Tinubu's economic policies, including the removal of a long-standing fuel subsidy and devaluing the country's currency.

The protests turned violent with many young people seen breaking warehouses and shops looting food items and other valuables.

In Kano state, the authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew.

Lotted items recovered

''In a swift and efficient response to these criminal activities, a total of two hundred and sixty-nine (269) suspects responsible for destructions, looting, and instigating chaos under the guise of the nationwide protest were arrested,'' the police spokesperson in Kano State, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said in a statement.

Suspected looted items were recovered from those arrested including ''many jerricans of 25 litres of groundnut oil, a large quantity of stationeries, foodstuffs, and other valuable properties,'' the police spokesperson said

The suspects, mainly young people, will be charged in court, the police said, adding ''more arrests and recoveries are in progress.''

The authorities urged residents to comply with the round-the-clock curfew imposed in the wake of riots.

''Whoever tries to cause violence, destruction, looting of people's and Government properties, and meddling of fake news to heat up the situation will be dealt with according to the law,'' Kiyawa added.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.