Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has called for an immediate halt to the supply of weapons to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in response to growing international calls for urgent humanitarian intervention to address a famine and war between the Sudanese army and the RSF.

The call followed a statement from the United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, which emphasised the urgent need for a humanitarian response to the crisis in Sudan.

The UAE condemned the use of famine as a weapon of war and called for a cease-fire to facilitate the swift delivery of humanitarian aid.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry denounced these calls as “an infringement on Sudan's sovereignty under the pretext of humanitarian aid delivery.”

'Stop arms supply'

It stressed on Wednesday that “stopping the arms supply to the RSF, which has been used to kill civilians and impede food production and aid delivery, is crucial for achieving peace and alleviating the humanitarian crisis.”

In April, Sudan filed a formal complaint against the UAE with the UN Security Council, accusing it of aggression against Sudan's sovereignty.

The UAE has denied the accusation, asserting its commitment to supporting a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Last December, Sudan expelled 15 Emirati diplomats following the summoning of the acting ambassador of the UAE.

Since the conflict began in April 2023, the war between the Sudanese army and RSF has killed around 18,800 people and displaced nearly 10 million, according to the UN.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.