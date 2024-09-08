AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Algeria election voter turnout at 48%
The voter turnout in Algeria's September 7 presidential election stood at 48%, the country's electoral agency said on Sunday.
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is among the candidates seeking election in the September 7, 2024 presidential election. / Photo: Reuters
September 8, 2024

The Independent National Election Authority in Algeria announced on Sunday that the voter turnout for the early presidential election held the previous day was 48.03%.

In a statement to state television, election authority head Mohamed Charfi said voter participation abroad stood at 19.57%, with polling still underway in some countries due to time zone differences.

Charfi said the figure was preliminary, with final official results expected later.

This participation rate surpasses the turnout in the 2019 presidential election, which was 39.88%.

Voting extended by an hour

On Saturday evening, the election authority extended voting by an hour, pushing the closing time by an hour to 7pm (1800GMT).

The candidates competing include the incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, leader of the Movement of Society for Peace, the largest Islamic party, and Youcef Aouchiche, the first secretary of the Socialist Forces Front, the oldest opposition party in the North African country.

SOURCE:AA
