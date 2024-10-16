By Dayo Yussuf

The cornerstone of Tanzania's culture of hospitality is "ubuntu", an ancient African word meaning "humanity towards others" that epitomises the philosophy Mwalimu Julius Nyerere envisioned for the country he founded.

This guiding principle is best exemplified by the omnipresence of the Swahili word "karibu" – meaning "welcome" – across businesses and services in Tanzania.

At any border checkpoint, a visitor can expect to be greeted with a genuine smile and gentleness that instantly distinguishes this East African country nestled in the lap of Mount Kilimanjaro from many other famous tourist destinations.

After the erstwhile region of Tanganyika gained independence from Britain in 1961, Mwalimu Nyerere's priority was to reinstate the value system of African kinship that colonial rule seemed to have eroded.

The dream of uniting Tanzanians to work together to build their nation paved the way for "ujamaa," an improvised socialist welfare system that aimed to keep capitalism's creative destruction at bay while ensuring the stability of growth.

Fuelling dependence

Some experts believe that the quest for a welfare state blunted the competitive streak of the older generation of Tanzanians.

"If you look at capitalism, it's about entrepreneurship. The more you do, the more you get. And what you get is yours. People are motivated because there's a reward waiting to be won for every effort," Agnes Kinyua, who teaches history at Daystar University in Kenya's Nairobi, tells TRT Afrika.

"On the other hand, socialism implies working together and sharing hardship and reward. The problem is that it makes some people think, 'Even if I don't work, I will still get to eat."

Tanzania is a large country spanning 947,300 square kilometres. It is blessed with fertile soil and natural resources like minerals, including a treasure trove of the breathtakingly beautiful blue and violet gemstone called Tanzanite.

"Tanzania has historically had several factors to its advantage. After the nation's independence, a form of capitalism was perhaps needed," says Agnes, albeit careful not to question the underpinnings of Mwalimu Nyerere's philosophy.

The broad argument against socialism is that national productivity suffers if workers are not motivated to push for more.

"People became dependent on the country, and many do not strive to invest or work hard," explains Agnes.

Regional isolation

Neighbours Kenya and Uganda, which gained independence around the same time as Tanzania, chased investment and competition as the twin pillars of progress.

Both were able to build their economies faster and attract abundant foreign investment, as commercial competition gave everyone a level playing field to strike it rich.

So, didn't socialism in Tanzania reap benefits? After all, isn't it still one of the continent's most politically stable and peaceful nations?

Historians and economists argue that socialism isn't sustainable, citing examples worldwide of countries floundering because of its inherent flaws.

However, some countries have found a way to combine their systems with socialism to achieve growth without promoting capitalism.

Traces of socialism

Although the ideology of socialism in Tanzania has evolved, there are still traces of the old order.

"Historically, most evolution comes through generational change. The new generation does not feel compelled to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors," says Agnes.

"In Tanzania, school curricula are being globalised. It is clear that the basis of socialism is not completely gone, but it tends to weaken and dissipate as the youth make their presence felt."

Whether Tanzania was better off as a socialist nation is still debated across fora.

While some are nostalgic about the quieter and slower pace of life in the past, others argue that it is time to consider socialism as distinct from the leadership and vision of Mwalimu Nyerere, who continues to be adored not only in Tanzania but across the continent and the rest of the world.

