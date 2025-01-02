AFRICA
Nigeria issues warning on travel to Australia over hate crimes
Nigeria's foreign ministry also urges Nigerians living in some Australian cities to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.
A forensics police officer takes photographs of the wall where anti-Israel graffiti has been removed in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra on December 11, 2024. Photo: AFP / AFP
January 2, 2025

Nigeria has urged its nationals travelling to or living in Australia to exercise caution because of reported cases of discrimination and verbal abuse targeted at foreigners in the country.

The foreign ministry warned of an "unfortunate recent surge'' in hate crimes, including Islamophobia, in Australia.

It said extra vigilance and necessary precautions should be taken by Nigerians living in some Australian cities.

''Nigerians are therefore advised to be mindful of the prevailing cultural and social dynamics to ensure their safety and comfort," the advisory by the foreign ministry said.

High-profile incidents

Australian authorities last month pledged to crack down on hate crimes after high-profile incidents.

The country has witnessed a rise in hate incidents since Israel's war on Gaza began in October 2023.

Around 45,500 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, have been killed in the war and another 11,000 are missing, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Nigeria urged its nationals travelling or living in Australia who experience or witness racist attacks or harassment to contact its High Commission in Australia's capital, Canberra.

