AFRICA
2 min read
Kenyan court lifts media regulator's ban on live coverage of protests
A Kenyan court has lifted communication regulator's ban on live coverage of protests on Wednesday.
Kenyan court lifts media regulator's ban on live coverage of protests
Kenyans are protesting dissatisfaction with the government of President William Ruto. / Photo: Reuters
a day ago

By Brian Okoth

A Kenyan court has lifted communication regulator's ban on live coverage of protests on Wednesday.

The High Court in Nairobi said that the petition filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Editors Guild raises "fundamental constitutional questions touching on potential violation of the Bill of Rights in the Constitution and freedom of the media."

Judge Chacha Mwita said that he was "satisfied" by the petitioners' grounds, and therefore ordered suspension, "with immediate effect", of the broadcast directive issued by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) earlier Wednesday.

The judge added that the suspension remains in place "until the hearing and determination" of the petitioners' case.

Protests turn deadly

The matter will be mentioned on July 2.

Earlier Wednesday, Kenyans from different parts of the country poured to the streets to voice their concerns with the administration of President William Ruto.

At least three people from eastern and central Kenya were killed in the Wednesday protests, with hospitals indicating that they had gunshot wounds.

Police violence, economic hardship, national healthcare insurance challenges, an increase in the cost of education, and alleged corruption in government are among the reasons they cited for holding the demonstrations.

Intense protests in Nairobi

Kenya's capital Nairobi witnessed the most intense protests, with shops and offices in the city centre remaining closed out of caution.

Whereas the central business district of the capital was largely sealed off, scores of protesters began marching to State House, Nairobi, the president's official residence. They, however, met police resistance.

The protests were held to commemorate one year after major anti-tax demonstrations were held in the East African nation, prompting President Ruto to drop the tax increment plan.

In the 2024 demonstrations, at least 60 people lost their lives, with most of them succumbing to gunshot injuries.

Unmet pledges

Kenya's fifth President, Ruto, has been in power since September 2022.

He swept to victory on the election pledge of lowering Kenya's cost of living, creating jobs, fighting corruption in government, reducing public borrowing, building more development projects, including roads, electricity network, schools and hospitals.

However, recent opinion polls indicate that more than half of Kenyans are disappointed by Ruto's presidency.

Ruto has, however, repeatedly said that he inherited an ailing economy that requires adequate time and "painful" measures to turn around.   

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine to run for president
Nigerian gangs kill 20 soldiers in raid
Palestine's Abbas bets on Trump to get peace deal done with Israel
Burial of Zambian ex-president in South Africa halted mid-ceremony
Kenya protests: One dead, 17 hospitalised as media coverage banned
'By stratagems shall you make war': Netanyahu cites Hebrew Bible to justify Israeli attacks on Iran
Trump tells Congress Iran had nuclear weapons programme, contradicts US intelligence agencies
Liberians seeking US visas told to unlock social media accounts
Thousands take to the streets in Kenya to mark deadly crackdown on protesters
In pictures: Iranians celebrate 'victory' over Israel in 12-Day conflict
Zambia seeks to halt burial of ex-president Lungu in South Africa
Kenya braces for fresh protests one year after storming parliament
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Detained Chadian opposition leader Succes Masra begins 'hunger strike'
UN eyes end of 'transitional processes' in Libya
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us