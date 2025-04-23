SPORTS
1 min read
South Africa player Zondi dies during warm-up exercises before league match
The defender made his professional debut in September 2021 and had been a regular for his club this season.
Zondi died ahead of Durban's game against Milford FC. / Others
April 23, 2025

South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi died on Tuesday after collapsing in the warm-up before a second-tier match, his club Durban City said.

The 22-year-old was taken to hospital ahead of Durban's game against Milford FC, and the match was abandoned at halftime when officials were told Zondi had died.

The cause of death was still to be determined.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of Sinamandla Zondi, aka Sgora, a loved member of the Durban City family," the club said in a statement.

"Sinamandla was more than a talented footballer. He was a teammate, a friend, a brother, a son and an inspiration to all who knew him.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone affected by this tragic loss. We will continue to support those close to him during this difficult time."

Lawal: Nigeria urges probe of footballer's death in Uganda - TRT Afrika

Ugandan police say they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the Nigerian professional footballer Abubakar Lawal.

🔗

The defender made his professional debut in September 2021 and had been a regular for his club this season as they sit top of the standings and are on course for promotion to the top flight of South African football.

SOURCE:Reuters
