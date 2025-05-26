They came for the drama. They stayed for the language.

This might well be the script for Turkish as television series and films produced in Türkiye quietly conquer living rooms across continents, creating an unexpected army of amateur linguists tutored by subtitles.

Now, for the first time, there is an opportunity to convert casual cultural curiosity into formal academic credentials, whether one is from Africa or Latin America.

Eskişehir-based Anadolu University’s Turkish Language and Culture Program, launched through its open education system, breaks new ground in more ways than one.

The initiative represents a significant expansion of the university's mission to connect the Turkish language with learners worldwide by offering an accessible and academically grounded experience to international students.

The newly developed two-year associate degree programme leverages digital technologies to eliminate geographical barriers, providing students around the globe with a comprehensive foundation in Turkish language and literature.

Designed with flexibility, the programme is also for international students and those with dual citizenship seeking high-quality Turkish language education at the university level.

Excellence meets innovation

The programme distinguishes itself through courses developed by leading academics, embellished with high-quality audiovisual materials and interactive learning resources.

The pioneering model is geared to elevate Turkish language education to the university level, setting it apart from traditional language courses.

A particularly compelling feature allows students who complete the preparatory stage to transition directly into one of the approximately 50 Turkish-language programmes Anadolu University offers.

This pathway transforms the Turkish Language and Culture Program from a standalone language course into a gateway for further academic pursuits, with official certification of students' Turkish language proficiency.

The university's digital learning platform, Anadolum eCampus, is the backbone of the international learning experience.

The comprehensive platform integrates a learning management system (LMS), live sessions through e-seminars, a mobile application, and learner analytics.

Students gain unlimited access to course content, unit summaries, exercises, and past exam questions while maintaining direct interaction with instructors through live classes.

The mobile support ensures learning can continue anytime, anywhere.

Building on proven success

Anadolu University brings experience to this global initiative, having achieved significant success with its Turkish certificate programmes abroad.

These previous efforts have helped thousands of native participants improve their language proficiency and strengthen their cultural identity.

The new associate degree programme aims to reach a broader audience, extending beyond Turkish citizens and individuals of Turkish origin to include foreigners learning Turkish as a second language.

The university has already established itself as a preferred institution for international students, especially those from Africa.

After the launch of the Council of Higher Education's Africa Outreach Programme, the number of African students coming to Türkiye has increased substantially. Anadolu University has been providing teaching services to African countries since 2021, and regularly hosts international programmes related to the continent.

The university's commitment to African education is evident in its infrastructure, including exam centres in the Senegalese capital of Dakar and Kampala in Uganda.

The open education, economics and business administration faculties all run African programmes, with coursework that includes African history and the impact of Portuguese, Spanish, British and French colonialism on the continent.

Global vision for Turkish

Anadolu University’s Rector, Dr Yusuf Adıgüzel, articulates the university's ambitious scope.

"Our goal is to teach Turkish through the open education system. Enrolment for the Turkish Language and Culture Program will begin for the first time this year. We aim to offer academic-level Turkish instruction to individuals familiar with the language through TV series or films, and to promote the Turkish language and culture globally," he tells TRT Afrika.

The scale of the initiative is impressive, with plans for a worldwide Turkish language campaign spanning over 100 countries and more than 60 examination centres across all seven continents.

This expansion builds on nearly half a century of expertise from Anadolu University's Open Education System, established in 1982 and recognised as one of the top three in the world. It has produced over 4.2 million graduates to date.

"We are now expanding this nearly half a century of expertise to the world through the Turkish Language and Culture Program," Adıgüzel explains.

"Our international students will be able to register for this and four other programmes. Moreover, we are organising global campaigns in collaboration with international partners to promote the programme further. Our motto is: 'Teaching Turkish to the World'."