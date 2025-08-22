For thousands of years, di Moon na just inspiration for poets and philosophers, but for di 20th century, US and Soviet Union turn am to battlefield for space domination.
By 2025, di Moon don turn to new frontier for another kain race – dis time na to tap energy sources. US, China, and Russia dey compete to set up nuclear power plants for di Moon surface. Dem dey promise say e go power future bases, mining operations, and even permanent human settlements.
But as dem dey plan to use di Moon potential, one big question dey: dis nuclear outposts fit cause wahala wey go disturb di peace for space?
Di idea of nuclear power for di Moon fit be like science fiction, but e dey closer to reality pass wetin many people think. Di Moon condition no easy – weak gravity and two-week-long darkness – so reliable energy source na must for any long-term human stay.
Solar panels no go work well during di long darkness, and batteries no dey last forever. Di only option wey remain na nuclear power – whether na fission reactors wey dey split heavy atoms or fusion wey dey join small atoms to release big energy.
Mark J Sundahl, wey be director for Global Space Law Centre for Cleveland State University, tell TRT World say nuclear reactors fit dey useful for interplanetary and orbital missions, and e fit extend reach lunar bases.
But dis kain technology dey carry legal and geopolitical wahala follow body. Di 1967 Outer Space Treaty talk say no nation fit claim di Moon or any celestial body as their own.
AJ Link, adjunct professor of space law for Howard University, tell TRT World say di treaty no ban nuclear power plants, e only ban nuclear weapons. So nations fit build reactors, but di treaty talk say no country fit claim permanent ownership of lunar land.
Sundahl still add say di placement of nuclear reactor for di Moon no go change di treaty principle wey dey stop national appropriation of celestial bodies.
But if countries begin dey seize parts of di Moon, e fit lead to space wars wey go get big consequences. Imagine di Moon surface full with nuclear outposts wey different nations dey control. Dis facilities fit power mining for rare resources like helium-3, wey fit power clean fusion energy.
Helium-3 dey plenty for di Moon surface but e rare for Earth. Na one of di main reasons why space community dey push to go back to di Moon. Analysts believe say di Trump administration fit push for fusion reactors to tap dis resource.
Di new space race dey raise questions. Wetin go happen if one country nuclear plant dey on top area wey get plenty helium-3? Di temptation to control dat area fit lead to exclusivity claims.
Ilyas Golcuklu, head of private international law for Altinbas University, call dis di “new space race.” E talk say space suppose dey for all humankind, no be only for few developed countries to dey use for aggressive militarisation.
Unlike di Cold War era wey US and Soviet Union dey compete for technological prestige, dis new race dey involve private companies like Elon Musk SpaceX and Jeff Bezos Blue Origin.
Link talk say private companies go likely dominate di lunar nuclear race, but di space treaty dey hold nations responsible for wetin their companies do. If US company build reactor for di Moon, di US government go dey liable for any mistake under di UN Liability Convention.
Dis kind liability don happen before, like for 1978 when Soviet satellite Kosmos 954 crash for Canada and scatter radioactive debris. Soviet Union pay millions for compensation, wey show say nuclear activities for space get risk.
Di Artemis Accords, wey be agreement between US and other countries, dey add another layer of safeguard. E allow safety zones around lunar facilities to protect operations.
But di UN Committee on di Peaceful Uses of Outer Space dey discuss wetin resource rights go look like for space. If nuclear plant need safety zone, e fit turn to claim over di resources around am.
Golcuklu talk say nations fit dey advertise their reactors as serving all humankind, but dem fit dey pursue their own national interest secretly. Claiming rights over nuclear plants for di Moon no dey impossible for future.
Even though di Moon Agreement dey try keep di Moon free from weapons, di line between civilian and military use dey blurry. Nuclear reactor fit power lunar base and still support strategic operations like satellite communications.
Link talk say militarisation for space go always threaten international cooperation. Many nations dey fear say powerful countries fit dominate space and leave smaller nations behind.
Golcuklu talk say developing countries fit no cooperate again if big powers dey use space like say na their own land.
Di Moon Agreement environmental rules, like avoiding contamination from Earth to di Moon, no strong because many countries no adopt am. Nuclear accident for di Moon fit scatter radioactive material and make large areas useless.
Private companies involvement dey increase dis fear. SpaceX reusable rockets and Blue Origin lunar expeditions dey make dem key players for di space industry.
If company like SpaceX build reactor, who go make sure say e meet international standards? Di space treaty dey require state oversight, but as private actors dey gain power, countries like Türkiye fit demand stronger space laws to manage disputes.
Analysts dey talk say di lunar nuclear race fit reshape space law. Recent developments fit lead to new interpretations, especially around territorial claims.
Link no believe say full reinterpretation of space law go happen soon, but di longer-term risk dey clear: Nuclear outposts fit turn to flashpoints, especially if helium-3 become big deal for fusion energy.
As di number of nuclear outposts dey increase, di temptation to claim part of di Moon – whether na for safety zones or resource rights – fit grow too. Golcuklu conclude say sustainable access to space suppose benefit all humankind.