For thousands of years, di Moon na just inspiration for poets and philosophers, but for di 20th century, US and Soviet Union turn am to battlefield for space domination.

By 2025, di Moon don turn to new frontier for another kain race – dis time na to tap energy sources. US, China, and Russia dey compete to set up nuclear power plants for di Moon surface. Dem dey promise say e go power future bases, mining operations, and even permanent human settlements.

But as dem dey plan to use di Moon potential, one big question dey: dis nuclear outposts fit cause wahala wey go disturb di peace for space?

Di idea of nuclear power for di Moon fit be like science fiction, but e dey closer to reality pass wetin many people think. Di Moon condition no easy – weak gravity and two-week-long darkness – so reliable energy source na must for any long-term human stay.

Solar panels no go work well during di long darkness, and batteries no dey last forever. Di only option wey remain na nuclear power – whether na fission reactors wey dey split heavy atoms or fusion wey dey join small atoms to release big energy.

Mark J Sundahl, wey be director for Global Space Law Centre for Cleveland State University, tell TRT World say nuclear reactors fit dey useful for interplanetary and orbital missions, and e fit extend reach lunar bases.

But dis kain technology dey carry legal and geopolitical wahala follow body. Di 1967 Outer Space Treaty talk say no nation fit claim di Moon or any celestial body as their own.

AJ Link, adjunct professor of space law for Howard University, tell TRT World say di treaty no ban nuclear power plants, e only ban nuclear weapons. So nations fit build reactors, but di treaty talk say no country fit claim permanent ownership of lunar land.

Sundahl still add say di placement of nuclear reactor for di Moon no go change di treaty principle wey dey stop national appropriation of celestial bodies.

But if countries begin dey seize parts of di Moon, e fit lead to space wars wey go get big consequences. Imagine di Moon surface full with nuclear outposts wey different nations dey control. Dis facilities fit power mining for rare resources like helium-3, wey fit power clean fusion energy.

Helium-3 dey plenty for di Moon surface but e rare for Earth. Na one of di main reasons why space community dey push to go back to di Moon. Analysts believe say di Trump administration fit push for fusion reactors to tap dis resource.

Di new space race dey raise questions. Wetin go happen if one country nuclear plant dey on top area wey get plenty helium-3? Di temptation to control dat area fit lead to exclusivity claims.

Ilyas Golcuklu, head of private international law for Altinbas University, call dis di “new space race.” E talk say space suppose dey for all humankind, no be only for few developed countries to dey use for aggressive militarisation.

Unlike di Cold War era wey US and Soviet Union dey compete for technological prestige, dis new race dey involve private companies like Elon Musk SpaceX and Jeff Bezos Blue Origin.

Link talk say private companies go likely dominate di lunar nuclear race, but di space treaty dey hold nations responsible for wetin their companies do. If US company build reactor for di Moon, di US government go dey liable for any mistake under di UN Liability Convention.