One city for Japan dey plan to limit di time wey pipo fit use smartphone to two hours per day, sake of di wahala wey too much technology fit cause, na wetin tori people yarn on Thursday.

Di law wey dem draft for Toyoake city, wey dey Aichi province, fit be di first one for Japan wey go try put limit for how pipo dey use smartphone and other electronic gadgets, na wetin Kyodo News tok as dem quote local officials.

If di local assembly approve di law, e go start to dey work from October 1.

"We wan make di law give pipo chance to reason how dem dey use smartphone," one official tok.