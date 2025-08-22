BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
1 minit wey yu go read
Japanese city dey plan to limit smartphone use to only two hours per day
Even though dem sabi say smartphone and di rest na important tools, di draft warn say too much use fit spoil health and family life.
Japanese city dey plan to limit smartphone use to only two hours per day
For now di smartphone limit proposal still dey for draft mode. / Foto: AP
21 hours ago

One city for Japan dey plan to limit di time wey pipo fit use smartphone to two hours per day, sake of di wahala wey too much technology fit cause, na wetin tori people yarn on Thursday.

Di law wey dem draft for Toyoake city, wey dey Aichi province, fit be di first one for Japan wey go try put limit for how pipo dey use smartphone and other electronic gadgets, na wetin Kyodo News tok as dem quote local officials.

If di local assembly approve di law, e go start to dey work from October 1.

"We wan make di law give pipo chance to reason how dem dey use smartphone," one official tok.

Recommend

No punishment

But di law no get any punishment for pipo wey no go obey am.

Di draft law still advise say make primary school pikin stop to dey use smartphone by 9pm, and make secondary school and older students keep dia phone by 10pm.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us