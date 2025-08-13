POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump go join Zelenskyy, European leaders for tok before Putin meeting
Di White House say di meeting wey go hold on Friday wit Putin for Alaska go be 'listening exercise' as European leaders dey find more ways to put pressure on Russia.
Trump go join Zelenskyy, Europe leaders for online tok before Putin meeting. / AP
13 Ogost 2025

US Presido Donald Trump go join virtual meeting wit Ukraine Presido Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders, one White House official don confirm give Anadolu Agency.

Di official tok say Trump go dey di meeting on Wednesday, but e no wan make dem call im name. Dis one happen one day afta German Chancellor Friedrich Merz yarn say e don invite di US presido, Zelenskyy and oda European officials.

Di meeting go happen two days before Trump go meet Russian Presido Vladimir Putin for Alaska.

German government tok-tok pesin Stefan Kornelius yarn say di virtual meeting go focus on "how dem fit put more pressure for Russia" and "di preparation for peace talks and di mata wey concern land claims and security guarantees."

Leaders from Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Poland, di UK and Ukraine go dey di meeting, plus di presido of di European Commission, di head of di European Council, NATO secretary general and di US vice presido.

Di White House on Tuesday don try calm down wetin people dey expect from Trump and Putin meeting, dem call am "listening exercise" for di US leader.

Di White House spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, confirm say di meeting go happen for Friday for Anchorage, di biggest city for Alaska, and di aim na make Trump "get better understanding of how we fit end dis war."

"Na only one side wey dey involved for dis war go dey di meeting, so na make di presido go understand well well how we fit bring di war to end," she tok reporters, as she add say Zelenskyy no go dey di Alaska meeting.

She still emphasize say na Putin request make dem hold di meeting.

Di meeting go be di first time wey Russian and US presido go meet face-to-face since June 2021, when Putin meet di former US Presido Joe Biden for Geneva, Switzerland.

E go also be di first time wey Russian presido go visit Alaska since di Russian Empire sell di territory give US for 1867.

