US Presido Donald Trump go join virtual meeting wit Ukraine Presido Volodymyr Zelenskyy and some European leaders, one White House official don confirm give Anadolu Agency.

Di official tok say Trump go dey di meeting on Wednesday, but e no wan make dem call im name. Dis one happen one day afta German Chancellor Friedrich Merz yarn say e don invite di US presido, Zelenskyy and oda European officials.

Di meeting go happen two days before Trump go meet Russian Presido Vladimir Putin for Alaska.

German government tok-tok pesin Stefan Kornelius yarn say di virtual meeting go focus on "how dem fit put more pressure for Russia" and "di preparation for peace talks and di mata wey concern land claims and security guarantees."

Leaders from Germany, Finland, France, Italy, Poland, di UK and Ukraine go dey di meeting, plus di presido of di European Commission, di head of di European Council, NATO secretary general and di US vice presido.

Di White House on Tuesday don try calm down wetin people dey expect from Trump and Putin meeting, dem call am "listening exercise" for di US leader.