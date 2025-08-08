For one quiet summer morning for 1945, 13-year-old Terumi Tanaka dey read book, e no sabi say in just one blink, bright light and hot fire go scatter im world forever.

“Na di loud noise of bomber plane I first hear,” Tanaka talk, wey be first-year junior secondary school student dat time, when US drop atomic bomb for Nagasaki.

“I stand up go window to look sky… Na so one big light just spread everywhere. Everywhere turn white. No sound, just light. I run go downstairs, lie down for floor, cover my eye and ear. After dat, I no sabi wetin happen again.”

Eighty years don pass since di United States drop di atomic bomb wey dem call “Little Boy” for Hiroshima. Three days later, dem drop another one, “Fat Man,” for Nagasaki.

Now, Tanaka don reach 92 years and e dey among di few hibakusha wey still dey alive – na dem survive di US atomic bombings for Hiroshima and Nagasaki for August 6 and 9, 1945.

Three days before di bomb for Nagasaki, Hiroshima don already suffer di same wahala. Till today, na di only nuclear attack wey dem don ever do for di history of war.

Di two bombs – Little Boy and Fat Man – kill about 250,000 people and leave di survivors with trauma wey dem carry for life. Many people wey survive no fit talk because of radiation sickness or di way society take treat dem.

But even after 80 years, di United States never apologise. Worse, di official story – even from di United Nations – no dey talk who drop di bomb. Dem go just talk say, “Atomic bombs fall for Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” like say di bomb drop by itself.

Dis kind talk dey show how dem no wan face di truth, wey many experts today dey call mass murder and even war crime.

Di US no ever face court for di atomic bombings because na dem do am. After World War II, na dem be di judge and di winner for di Tokyo Trials. Di things wey dem do, like di firebombing of Tokyo and di use of nuclear weapons, no face any investigation.

Plenty legal experts, including former UN officials, don talk say di atomic bombings for Hiroshima and Nagasaki go be war crime if na today e happen. Dem talk say di bombing no follow di rules of war wey dey protect civilians.

Professor Richard Falk, wey be former UN special rapporteur on human rights, talk say if na Germany or Japan use atomic bomb for di war, di Nuremberg or Tokyo trials for don punish di people wey dey responsible as war criminals.