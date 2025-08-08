For one quiet summer morning for 1945, 13-year-old Terumi Tanaka dey read book, e no sabi say in just one blink, bright light and hot fire go scatter im world forever.
“Na di loud noise of bomber plane I first hear,” Tanaka talk, wey be first-year junior secondary school student dat time, when US drop atomic bomb for Nagasaki.
“I stand up go window to look sky… Na so one big light just spread everywhere. Everywhere turn white. No sound, just light. I run go downstairs, lie down for floor, cover my eye and ear. After dat, I no sabi wetin happen again.”
Eighty years don pass since di United States drop di atomic bomb wey dem call “Little Boy” for Hiroshima. Three days later, dem drop another one, “Fat Man,” for Nagasaki.
Now, Tanaka don reach 92 years and e dey among di few hibakusha wey still dey alive – na dem survive di US atomic bombings for Hiroshima and Nagasaki for August 6 and 9, 1945.
Three days before di bomb for Nagasaki, Hiroshima don already suffer di same wahala. Till today, na di only nuclear attack wey dem don ever do for di history of war.
Di two bombs – Little Boy and Fat Man – kill about 250,000 people and leave di survivors with trauma wey dem carry for life. Many people wey survive no fit talk because of radiation sickness or di way society take treat dem.
But even after 80 years, di United States never apologise. Worse, di official story – even from di United Nations – no dey talk who drop di bomb. Dem go just talk say, “Atomic bombs fall for Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” like say di bomb drop by itself.
Dis kind talk dey show how dem no wan face di truth, wey many experts today dey call mass murder and even war crime.
Di US no ever face court for di atomic bombings because na dem do am. After World War II, na dem be di judge and di winner for di Tokyo Trials. Di things wey dem do, like di firebombing of Tokyo and di use of nuclear weapons, no face any investigation.
Plenty legal experts, including former UN officials, don talk say di atomic bombings for Hiroshima and Nagasaki go be war crime if na today e happen. Dem talk say di bombing no follow di rules of war wey dey protect civilians.
Professor Richard Falk, wey be former UN special rapporteur on human rights, talk say if na Germany or Japan use atomic bomb for di war, di Nuremberg or Tokyo trials for don punish di people wey dey responsible as war criminals.
Di US talk say dem use di bomb to make Japan surrender and save lives, but many historians don argue say Japan don already dey ready to surrender before di bomb.
Shota Moriue from Hiroshima Peace Institute talk say di bombing scatter Hiroshima finish. People lose everything – their house, work, food, and even their family and friends.
For Nagasaki, about 70,000 people die within five months after di bomb, many of dem suffer slow and painful death from burns, radiation sickness, and trauma.
Di US don use dia power for media and education to control di story about di bombings. For American schools, dem dey teach say di bomb na strategic decision wey end di war, but dem no dey talk about di human cost.
Di decision to use di bomb dey also connected to di racist and dehumanising way dem see Japanese people dat time. Dem dey call dem “yellow vermin” or “monkeys,” and di Allied troops dey even mutilate Japanese soldiers.
Waleed Ali Siam, Palestinian Ambassador to Japan, talk say wetin happen to di Japanese for World War II na ethnic cleansing, genocide, and war crime. E compare am to wetin dey happen to Palestinians today.
But di survivors for both Hiroshima-Nagasaki and Gaza no gree keep quiet. Activists don dey fight for years, and di hibakusha lead di campaign wey bring di Treaty on di Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) for 2017.
Even with all dis, di US still never apologise. Every year, dem no dey talk anything, as if di civilian lives wey dem lose na just di price for victory.
Moriue talk say Hiroshima dey remind us of di human cost of nuclear war. Di deaths, injuries, and suffering no be just numbers – na people, families, and generations wey dey affected.
As di last survivors like Tanaka dey grow old, di risk dey say people go forget di injustice. To remember Hiroshima no be just to mourn, but to fight against di same kind injustice.
“Hiroshima choose not to focus on revenge or anger, but to remember, heal, and promote peace,” Moriue talk. “Di city don become message to di world: No more Hiroshima.”