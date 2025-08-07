One new report don warn say hate incidents for Canada don increase well-well since Israel start dia war for Gaza on October 7, 2023. Dem talk say Islamophobic and anti-Palestine hate crimes don jump reach 1,800 percent for some areas.
Di report wey dem release early Wednesday, wey dem title "Documenting the 'Palestine Exception'" na from Nadia Hasan, wey dey York University Islamophobia Research Hub. E talk say di rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian racism (APR) and anti-Arab racism (AAR) don dey "sharp and dangerous" for di past 21 months.
Hasan talk for one news conference for Ottawa say, "After October 2023, Canada don see increase for anti-Palestinian racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism wey dey affect many people life and work."
Di report wey dem base on consultation with 16 Canadian organisations, public data and media reports, show say Toronto Police Services see 1,600 percent increase for anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic hate crimes between October 7 and November 20, 2023.
Statistics Canada talk say anti-Muslim hate crimes increase by 94 percent and hate crimes against Arabs and West Asians rise by 52 percent for 2023.
Di National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) report say Islamophobia cases increase by 1,300 percent for di month after October 7, and e rise reach 1,800 percent for di year.
Di Muslim Legal Support Centre (MLSC) document 474 human rights complaints between October 2023 and March 2024. Dem talk say 345 cases na people wey lose dia jobs or dem suspend dem because dem support Palestine. Di Legal Centre for Palestine report say APR cases increase by 600 percent for eight months.
Hasan talk say di report na just small part of wetin di communities dey face. She talk say, "Di information wey dey this report na from interviews with organisations, data wey dem provide, public data and media reports from October 2023 to November 2024."
Amira Elghawaby, wey be Canada Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia, warn say di findings need urgent action. She talk say, "We dey see am for di way dem dey silence Canadians wey dey defend Palestinian human rights, and e dey affect dia work and future."
She still talk say di incidents dey happen every day for Canada and dem need to stop am. She talk say, "Old stereotypes wey come after 9/11 don come back, and di far-right and others dey use dem to dehumanise our communities, especially Palestinian-Muslim and Arab-Canadians."
Di report dey call for definition of anti-Palestinian racism, better accountability for hate crimes, and independent investigations on how schools and public institutions dey handle di threats.
Di report talk say, "After this documentation project, wey show small part of wetin di affected communities dey face, di organisations wey we consult talk say dem need inclusive, interdisciplinary and human rights-based policy wey go address wetin dem call di 'Palestine exception.'"