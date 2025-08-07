One new report don warn say hate incidents for Canada don increase well-well since Israel start dia war for Gaza on October 7, 2023. Dem talk say Islamophobic and anti-Palestine hate crimes don jump reach 1,800 percent for some areas.

Di report wey dem release early Wednesday, wey dem title "Documenting the 'Palestine Exception'" na from Nadia Hasan, wey dey York University Islamophobia Research Hub. E talk say di rise in Islamophobia, anti-Palestinian racism (APR) and anti-Arab racism (AAR) don dey "sharp and dangerous" for di past 21 months.

Hasan talk for one news conference for Ottawa say, "After October 2023, Canada don see increase for anti-Palestinian racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab racism wey dey affect many people life and work."

Di report wey dem base on consultation with 16 Canadian organisations, public data and media reports, show say Toronto Police Services see 1,600 percent increase for anti-Palestinian and Islamophobic hate crimes between October 7 and November 20, 2023.

Statistics Canada talk say anti-Muslim hate crimes increase by 94 percent and hate crimes against Arabs and West Asians rise by 52 percent for 2023.

Di National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) report say Islamophobia cases increase by 1,300 percent for di month after October 7, and e rise reach 1,800 percent for di year.