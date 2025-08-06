Di administration wey President Donald Trump dey lead don tok say dem go require visa applicants from Zambia and Malawi to pay bond wey fit reach $15,000 for some tourist and business visas. Dis one na under pilot programme wey go start in two weeks, na wetin di State Department yarn.

"Dis targeted common-sense measure dey show di administration commitment to US immigration law and e go help reduce di number of people wey dey overstay dia visa," na wetin US State Department person, Tammy Bruce, tok give reporters on Tuesday.

Di State Department yarn say, "Starting August 20, 2025, anybody wey dey travel with passport from dis countries and qualify for B1/B2 visa go need pay bond of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000. Di amount go depend on wetin dem decide during di visa interview."

Notice about di programme don show for Federal Register on Monday, but dem no mention di name of di countries dat time. Di programme go give US consular officers di power to decide if dem go impose bond for visitors from countries wey get high rate of visa overstay.

One State Department spokesperson wey no wan make dem call im name tok say dem go identify di countries based on "high overstay rates, screening and vetting problems, concerns about citizenship by investment without residency requirement, and foreign policy matters." Di person still add say di list of countries fit change from time to time.

Di bond money go return to di applicant if di person comot US within di time wey dem allow for di visa and follow all di rules wey di visa carry.