Pop icon Madonna don beg Pope Leo XIV make im go Gaza wey dey under wahala, as she talk say, "Abeg carry your light go meet di pikin dem before e go dey too late," as Israel dey continue dia attack for di area.

"Most Holy Father, abeg go Gaza and carry your light go meet di pikin dem before e go too late. As a mama, I no fit siddon dey look di kain suffer wey dem dey face. Di pikin dem for di world na everybody own," she write for X on Monday.

"You be di only person wey dem no fit deny entry. We need make dem open di humanitarian gates well well to save dis innocent pikin dem. Time no dey again. Abeg talk say you go go. Love, Madonna," she tok.

"Politics no fit change anything. Na only consciousness fit do am. Na why I dey reach out to Man of God," she add.

As she dey celebrate her son Rocco birthday, Madonna talk say: "I feel say di best gift wey I fit give am as im mama na to beg everybody make dem do wetin dem fit to help save di innocent pikin dem wey dey suffer for Gaza. I no dey point finger, I no dey blame anybody or take side. Everybody dey suffer."

"I just dey try do wetin I fit to stop dis pikin dem from die of hunger," she tok, as she beg her followers make dem donate to humanitarian groups like World Central Kitchen.

Israel wahala for Gaza