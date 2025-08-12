Pop icon Madonna don beg Pope Leo XIV make im go Gaza wey dey under wahala, as she talk say, "Abeg carry your light go meet di pikin dem before e go dey too late," as Israel dey continue dia attack for di area.
"Most Holy Father, abeg go Gaza and carry your light go meet di pikin dem before e go too late. As a mama, I no fit siddon dey look di kain suffer wey dem dey face. Di pikin dem for di world na everybody own," she write for X on Monday.
"You be di only person wey dem no fit deny entry. We need make dem open di humanitarian gates well well to save dis innocent pikin dem. Time no dey again. Abeg talk say you go go. Love, Madonna," she tok.
"Politics no fit change anything. Na only consciousness fit do am. Na why I dey reach out to Man of God," she add.
As she dey celebrate her son Rocco birthday, Madonna talk say: "I feel say di best gift wey I fit give am as im mama na to beg everybody make dem do wetin dem fit to help save di innocent pikin dem wey dey suffer for Gaza. I no dey point finger, I no dey blame anybody or take side. Everybody dey suffer."
"I just dey try do wetin I fit to stop dis pikin dem from die of hunger," she tok, as she beg her followers make dem donate to humanitarian groups like World Central Kitchen.
Israel wahala for Gaza
Israel don kill over 61,500 Palestinians, most of dem na women and pikin, for di attack wey dem dey do for Gaza.
About 11,000 Palestinians dem dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of di houses wey don scatter, na wetin Palestine official WAFA news agency tok.
Experts still dey talk say di real number of people wey don die pass wetin Gaza authorities don report, as dem estimate say e fit reach 200,000.
Since di attack start, Israel don turn most of di blockaded area to ruins, and dem don almost displace all di people wey dey di place.
Last year November, di International Criminal Court don issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and im former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.
Israel still dey face genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem dey do for di Palestinians for Gaza.