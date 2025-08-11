Four out of di five permanent members for UN Security Council don condemn Israel plan to occupy Gaza during one emergency meeting, na only di US support wetin Israel dey do.

Russia, China, UK, and France sharply oppose di Israeli War Cabinet approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to fully occupy Gaza and move Palestinians from di north go south.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy call di decision "one big violation of international law" wey show "clear disrespect for wetin di international community dey beg for."

Russia accuse Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar of hypocrisy, say e sabi about di Cabinet decision when e appear for Security Council last Tuesday, even as e dey talk say e dey worry about captives.

China UN Permanent Representative Fu Cong beg Israel to "stop dis dangerous move immediately," talk say: "Gaza belong to di Palestinian people. E be part of Palestinian territory."

E add say "any action wey wan change di demographic or territorial structure of Gaza must face strong rejection and resistance."

China warn against "di illusion of military power" and demand say make Israel obey international humanitarian law by opening border crossings and allow aid to enter.

‘Israel plan no be di way to solve di crisis’

UK Deputy Permanent Representative James Kariuk talk say di decision "no correct" and warn say, "To expand military operations no go end dis conflict. E no go fit secure di release of di hostages."

Kariuk talk say Israel plan no be di solution to di crisis, but e go only increase di suffering of Palestinians and cause more bloodshed. E beg Israel to lift di blockade wey dey stop aid from entering Gaza.

France Deputy Permanent Representative Jay Dharmadhikari call on Israel to reverse di decision, talk say France dey "strongly oppose any plan to occupy, annex, or settle for Gaza Strip."