Four out of di five permanent members for UN Security Council don condemn Israel plan to occupy Gaza during one emergency meeting, na only di US support wetin Israel dey do.
Russia, China, UK, and France sharply oppose di Israeli War Cabinet approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to fully occupy Gaza and move Palestinians from di north go south.
Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy call di decision "one big violation of international law" wey show "clear disrespect for wetin di international community dey beg for."
Russia accuse Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar of hypocrisy, say e sabi about di Cabinet decision when e appear for Security Council last Tuesday, even as e dey talk say e dey worry about captives.
China UN Permanent Representative Fu Cong beg Israel to "stop dis dangerous move immediately," talk say: "Gaza belong to di Palestinian people. E be part of Palestinian territory."
E add say "any action wey wan change di demographic or territorial structure of Gaza must face strong rejection and resistance."
China warn against "di illusion of military power" and demand say make Israel obey international humanitarian law by opening border crossings and allow aid to enter.
‘Israel plan no be di way to solve di crisis’
UK Deputy Permanent Representative James Kariuk talk say di decision "no correct" and warn say, "To expand military operations no go end dis conflict. E no go fit secure di release of di hostages."
Kariuk talk say Israel plan no be di solution to di crisis, but e go only increase di suffering of Palestinians and cause more bloodshed. E beg Israel to lift di blockade wey dey stop aid from entering Gaza.
France Deputy Permanent Representative Jay Dharmadhikari call on Israel to reverse di decision, talk say France dey "strongly oppose any plan to occupy, annex, or settle for Gaza Strip."
"Di implementation of di Israeli government decision no go contribute to di security of Israel and e people," e talk.
US still dey support
On di other hand, US Acting Deputy Representative Dorothy Shea defend Israel "right to defend itself."
Shea blame Hamas "stubbornness" for di wahala for di region, talk say di group "no wan agree for ceasefire," even though reports dey show say Netanyahu dey block ceasefire deals.
On Friday, Israel War Cabinet approve Netanyahu "gradual plan" to fully occupy Gaza and move Palestinians from di north go south.
Israel don kill over 61,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children, for di attack for Gaza wey dem don lock down.
About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of di houses wey dem destroy, according to Palestine official WAFA news agency.
Experts believe say di real number of deaths pass wetin Gaza authorities don report, and dem estimate say e fit reach around 200,000.
During di genocide, Israel don turn most of di blockaded enclave to ruins, and almost all di population don dey displaced.
Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.
Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war for Gaza.