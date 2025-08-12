One 5-year-old Palestinian pikin don die from hunger sake of food and nutritional supplement shortage wey dey happen because of Israel blockade since March, na wetin medical people talk.

One medical person for Nasser Hospital wey dey southern Gaza tell Anadolu Agency say Muhammad Zakaria Khudr, wey get physical disability, weight drop from 12 kilograms (26 pounds) to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds) before e die on Monday.

Video wey dey waka for social media show di boy body wey don dry well well, im ribs dey show clear. Im papa talk say na lack of milk and food make Muhammad lose weight and die.

Hospitals for Gaza still dey report deaths wey connect to hunger as Israel don dey allow small small goods and humanitarian aid enter di place for about two weeks now.

Di Gaza Media Office talk on Sunday say Israel allow 1,210 aid trucks enter di area for 14 days, but na only 14 percent of di 8,400 trucks wey dem need for dat time to fight di hunger wahala.

Di Gaza Health Ministry talk on Monday say di number of people wey don die from hunger don reach 222, and 101 na pikin dem, after five more Palestinians die for di last 24 hours.

Di World Food Program talk say one-third of di people for Gaza never chop for days, dem call di situation "unprecedented" as hunger and wahala don too much.