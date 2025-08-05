BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
1 minit wey yu go read
Nigeria oil production reach 1.8 million barrels per day last month
Nigeria oil production pass 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for July 2025 as di current average output dey for 1.78 million bpd, officials tok on Monday.
Nigeria na one of Africa largest oil producers. / Photo: Reuters
5 Ogost 2025

Nigeria oil production don pass 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, wit di current average output dey 1.78 million bpd. Na wetin Gbenga Komolafe, di oga pata-pata of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, tok for one conference on Monday.

Di West African country, wey be one of di biggest oil producers for Africa, dey depend on crude oil for almost two-thirds of di government revenue and over 80% of di foreign currency wey dem dey earn. Dis one mean say any increase for production dey very important to help balance di economy.

But wahala dey as oil theft don reduce how much oil dem dey produce and e don also affect government money for di past few years.

Explore
