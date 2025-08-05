Nigeria oil production don pass 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, wit di current average output dey 1.78 million bpd. Na wetin Gbenga Komolafe, di oga pata-pata of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, tok for one conference on Monday.

Di West African country, wey be one of di biggest oil producers for Africa, dey depend on crude oil for almost two-thirds of di government revenue and over 80% of di foreign currency wey dem dey earn. Dis one mean say any increase for production dey very important to help balance di economy.