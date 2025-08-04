Türkiye don come up wit new plan for artificial intelligence (AI) wey get plenty goals – like to join global data governance, do responsible AI research, and work on international AI projects wit countries wey dey important strategically and top tech organisations.

Dr. Merve Ayyuce Kizrak, wey be AI specialist wey help Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and Digital Transformation Office (DTO) – wey dey under Turkish presidency – prepare dis new AI strategy, tell TRT World say di government dey see AI as tool wey fit solve di world biggest problems and dem wan dey front for dis change.

According to Kizrak, Ministry of Industry and Technology and DTO start work on AI National Risk Management Framework for 2022, and dis one later become di main foundation for di country AI strategy.

“Di main goal na to make Türkiye leader for di new global relations and power balance wey AI technology dey bring,” Kizrak talk. “Di strategy document go help Türkiye stay ahead for dis fast-changing area.”

AI dey change industries and dey affect every part of our life fast, and e don clear say no country fit handle dis technology alone.

Even though AI dey promise to change di world, people dey worry about digital sovereignty and privacy of citizens pass before.

As countries dey try use di power of AI and reduce di bad side, global cooperation don become very important to shape di future of AI.

“As AI and data don become new tools for economic development, we gatz make sure say di benefits dey spread well well for countries and societies, while we still dey protect human rights and freedom,” Dr. Safa Uslu, wey be head of international relations for DTO, talk.

As virtual worlds dey shape di future of human beings, e don dey very important to put ethics and laws for all digital technologies to protect human rights.

Uslu also talk say dem need to take proactive steps – like to protect citizen data inside Turkish borders and build firewalls to stop social profiling of Turkish citizens by outsiders – and to develop AI technologies wey go help society move forward.

By practising AI diplomacy, Türkiye wan increase di impact wey dem get, open new economic opportunities, and encourage human-centred responsible use of AI technologies.

Di term “Responsible AI” mean to develop AI systems wey go reduce harm to society, promote fairness and inclusivity, and protect privacy and human rights.

Türkiye First AI Strategy

“To develop national AI strategy na must to prepare for di impact wey AI go get for international relations,” one report wey DiploFoundation publish talk. DiploFoundation na international NGO wey dey focus on Internet governance and digital policy.

Türkiye join di list of countries wey get AI strategy for 2021 when dem launch di first National Artificial Intelligence Strategy wit di motto “creating value on a global scale wit agile and sustainable AI ecosystem for better Türkiye” for August 2021.