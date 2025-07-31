BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
2 minit wey yu go read
China ask Nvidia to explain 'backdoor security risks' wey dey inside H20 chips
Di US artificial intelligence experts don reveal say Nvidia's computing chips get mature tracking and location.
In April, Washington restrict Nvidia from selling dia H20 chips to China. / Photo: Reuters
16 hours ago

Di Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) don call US chip giant Nvidia make dem explain di "backdoor security risks" wey dey di H20 computing chips.

"Recently, serious security wahala don show for Nvidia computing chips. Before-before, US lawmakers bin talk say advanced chips wey dem dey export from US suppose get tracking and location capabilities," na wetin CAC yarn for one statement wey dem release on Thursday.

Di CAC talk say US artificial intelligence experts don reveal say Nvidia computing chips get mature tracking and location technology, plus remote shutdown features.

"To protect di network and data security of Chinese users, and based on di Cybersecurity Law, di Data Security Law, and di Personal Information Protection Law, di Cyberspace Administration of China don summon Nvidia on July 31, 2025, make dem explain di backdoor security risks wey dey di H20 computing chips wey dem sell to China, and make dem submit di correct documents to back di matter," di statement add.

For April, Washington restrict Nvidia from selling di H20 chips to China as di tech war between di two kontris dey hot. Dem talk say Nvidia go need export licence "for di indefinite future" before dem fit sell di chips to China.

Nvidia talk say dem dey expect to lose up to $5.5 billion for di first quarter of di fiscal year because of di US export restrictions wey dem don put on di H20 chips for Chinese market.

Earlier dis month, Nvidia talk say dem go start to dey sell di H20 AI chips to China again after US government promise to remove di licensing restrictions.

