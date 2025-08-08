Somalia dey prepare to become di first African kontri wey go launch satellite from dia own soil, somtin wey many no fit imagine for nation wey still dey rebuild afta 30 years of civil war.

Di $6-billion space partnership wey dem get wit Türkiye na big step, especially as e dey happen just 13 years afta Somalia form dia federal government. Before before, most international help dey focus on basic security and infrastructure.

Now, dem dey build spaceport for di Indian Ocean coast, and dem plan say di first launch go happen for late 2025.

“To launch satellite from Somalia go be big achievement wey mean pass di billions of dollars wey dem dey spend,” na wetin Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud tok about di plan.

Di partnership wit Türkiye na one of di biggest foreign investment for Somalia history, and e show how both kontries dey shift dia focus to economic and scientific development.

Somalia get beta position for di map, as e dey just above di equator. Dis kain location dey perfect for rocket launch because di Earth dey rotate faster for dat area – about 1,670 kmph – so e go reduce fuel wey dem need and increase wetin di rocket fit carry.

Di spaceport wey dem dey build go dey for one 30×30 km area along Somalia long coastline, wey be di longest for mainland Africa. Di location go allow rocket launch eastward over di Indian Ocean, and e go make sure say di rocket parts wey go fall no go land for where people dey live.

Dis project dey align wit Türkiye 10-year space roadmap wey dem announce for 2021. Di roadmap include plans to land for di Moon by 2028, build dia own satellite navigation system like GPS, and test long-range missile technology.

Di Somali site go give Türkiye di chance to launch rockets from low-latitude area wey no dey under NATO control. Dis go give dem political freedom and di chance to test both military and civilian satellites.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan don tok for one private meeting say di Somali space base dey already dey under construction. Turkish defence officials don also confirm say di facility go dey used for long-range missile testing and space exploration.