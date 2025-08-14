UEFA carry banner wey tok about wetin dey happen for Gaza. Di banner read: "Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians," dem show am before di UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham on Wednesday.

UEFA tok for statement wey dem post for X on Wednesday say, "Di message dey loud and clear. Na banner. Na call." Before di match, some children from war-affected areas carry di banner, including two from Gaza.

Dis move follow di UEFA Foundation for Children announcement say dem go support pikin wey war don affect for different places.