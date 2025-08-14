UEFA carry banner wey tok about wetin dey happen for Gaza. Di banner read: "Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians," dem show am before di UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham on Wednesday.
UEFA tok for statement wey dem post for X on Wednesday say, "Di message dey loud and clear. Na banner. Na call." Before di match, some children from war-affected areas carry di banner, including two from Gaza.
Dis move follow di UEFA Foundation for Children announcement say dem go support pikin wey war don affect for different places.
E also follow Liverpool player Mohamed Salah criticism of UEFA tribute to Suleiman al-Obeid, wey dem call "Palestinians Pele." Di tribute no talk anything about how Israel kill am for Gaza or condemn wetin happen.
For di tribute wey UEFA do last week, dem talk say al-Obeid na "talent wey give hope to plenty pikin dem, even for di darkest times." Salah retweet di tribute with comment, ask dem: "Una fit tell us how e take die, where, and why?"
Salah criticism don gather nearly 115 million views since dat time, and e make people vex for UEFA as dem no mention Israel at all for di matter. Di Egyptian forward, wey be one of di best players for Premier League history, don dey call for ceasefire for Gaza since di early weeks of di genocide and e dey beg make dem allow humanitarian aid enter di place wey dem block.