WAR FOR GAZA
2 minit wey yu go read
UEFA release new Gaza message afta Salah criticise dem
Dis move dey follow UEFA Foundation for Children announcement wey say dem go helep pikin wey war dey affect for different regions.
UEFA release new Gaza message afta Salah criticise dem
UEFA drop new tok about Gaza before di PSG and Tottenham Super Cup match. / UEFA
14 Ogost 2025

UEFA carry banner wey tok about wetin dey happen for Gaza. Di banner read: "Stop Killing Children. Stop Killing Civilians," dem show am before di UEFA Super Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham on Wednesday.

UEFA tok for statement wey dem post for X on Wednesday say, "Di message dey loud and clear. Na banner. Na call." Before di match, some children from war-affected areas carry di banner, including two from Gaza.

Dis move follow di UEFA Foundation for Children announcement say dem go support pikin wey war don affect for different places.

Recommend

E also follow Liverpool player Mohamed Salah criticism of UEFA tribute to Suleiman al-Obeid, wey dem call "Palestinians Pele." Di tribute no talk anything about how Israel kill am for Gaza or condemn wetin happen.

For di tribute wey UEFA do last week, dem talk say al-Obeid na "talent wey give hope to plenty pikin dem, even for di darkest times." Salah retweet di tribute with comment, ask dem: "Una fit tell us how e take die, where, and why?"

Salah criticism don gather nearly 115 million views since dat time, and e make people vex for UEFA as dem no mention Israel at all for di matter. Di Egyptian forward, wey be one of di best players for Premier League history, don dey call for ceasefire for Gaza since di early weeks of di genocide and e dey beg make dem allow humanitarian aid enter di place wey dem block.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us