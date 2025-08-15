One BBC radio presenter cut off one caller wey dey criticise di broadcaster and di Labour Party goment for wetin she call "dem get hand" for di Israeli genocide wey dey happen for Gaza.

Di mata happen on Thursday for BBC Radio 2 programme wey dem dey ask listeners to share dia ideas on how to give wedding speech. Di host, Tina Daheely, introduce one caller from Manchester for North West England, wey her name na Mary.

Mary first thank di host say she allow her talk, but she later talk say: "Di BBC and di UK Goment get hand for di Palestinian genoc–," na wetin Scottish daily The National report.

Before Mary fit finish her sentence talk di word "genocide," dem cut her line sharp sharp.

Later, Daheely talk say: "Oh, okay, no be about wedding speeches at all. Cut dat one off because I no sabi wetin else she wan talk." She still add say: "Na wedding speeches we dey talk about here."

'Systematically biased'

Di BBC don dey face plenty criticism for wetin many pipo see as "double standard" for how dem dey report Israel attack for Gaza.