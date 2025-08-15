WAR FOR GAZA
BBC host cut off caller wey tok say dem get 'hand for Gaza genocide'
"Di BBC and UK Goment get hand for di Palestinian gen-," di host cut off di live caller line before she complete di word "genocide."
Many pipo for long dey tok say BBC dey show bias ontop Israel attack for Gaza. / Reuters
15 Ogost 2025

One BBC radio presenter cut off one caller wey dey criticise di broadcaster and di Labour Party goment for wetin she call "dem get hand" for di Israeli genocide wey dey happen for Gaza.

Di mata happen on Thursday for BBC Radio 2 programme wey dem dey ask listeners to share dia ideas on how to give wedding speech. Di host, Tina Daheely, introduce one caller from Manchester for North West England, wey her name na Mary.

Mary first thank di host say she allow her talk, but she later talk say: "Di BBC and di UK Goment get hand for di Palestinian genoc–," na wetin Scottish daily The National report.

Before Mary fit finish her sentence talk di word "genocide," dem cut her line sharp sharp.

Later, Daheely talk say: "Oh, okay, no be about wedding speeches at all. Cut dat one off because I no sabi wetin else she wan talk." She still add say: "Na wedding speeches we dey talk about here."

'Systematically biased'

Di BBC don dey face plenty criticism for wetin many pipo see as "double standard" for how dem dey report Israel attack for Gaza.

Since di Israeli attack start for October 7, 2023, plenty protests don happen for di BBC headquarters for central London because of di way dem dey handle dia news.

One report wey di Center for Media Monitoring (CfMM) publish talk say di BBC dey "systematically biased" against Palestinians for how dem dey report di Gaza war.

CfMM June analysis of over 35,000 BBC content show say Israeli deaths dey get 33 times more coverage per person wey die and dem dey use more emotional language for di reports.

Di Israeli army, wey no gree international calls for ceasefire, don dey carry out serious war for Gaza since October 2023, wey don kill more than 61,700 Palestinians.

Last November, di International Criminal Court issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice because of di war wey dem dey fight for di enclave.

