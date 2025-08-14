WAR FOR GAZA
Di goment of South Sudan say dem no dey hold any tok with Israel to move Palestinians from Gaza to dia kontri.
South Sudan goment say di tori no dey correct. / Foto: AP
14 Ogost 2025

Di goment of South Sudan don deny tori wey tok say dem dey do meeting wit Israel to carry Palestinians from Gaza go resettle for dia kontri. Dem tok say dem "strongly refute" di claim wey Israeli media dey yan about di mata.

South Sudan "strongly refute di recent media tori wey talk say di Goment of di Republic of South Sudan dey discuss wit di State of Israel about di resettlement of Palestinian pipo from Gaza for South Sudan," na wetin di Foreign Ministry tok for dia statement on Wednesday.

Di ministry tok say di tori no get head or tail and e no represent di official position or policy of di South Sudanese goment.

Dem advise media pipo make dem "check well well" and confirm wit official sources before dem dey carry news waka.

Palestinians displacement

Israeli media bin report say Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel land for South Sudan early Wednesday, wey be di first official visit by any Israeli goment official.

Di Times of Israel news outlet, wey quote sources, tok say di visit na to discuss Israeli plan to carry Palestinians from Gaza go South Sudan.

Di Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper claim say Tel Aviv dey do meeting wit five kontries, including South Sudan, about di resettlement of Palestinians for dia kontri.

For February, US President Donald Trump bin tok say Washington go "take over" Gaza and carry Palestinians go resettle for another place under one big redevelopment plan wey he claim fit turn Gaza to "di Riviera of di Middle East."

Trump proposal don cause wahala

Di proposal wey Trump bring don make Palestinians, Arab kontries and many other nations for di world, including Canada, France, Germany, and di UK vex well well.

Di Israeli army don dey do serious attack for Gaza since October 2023, wey don kill over 61,700 Palestinians, most of dem na women and pikin dem.

Di International Criminal Court (ICC) don issue arrest warrant last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and him former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity for Gaza.

Israel still dey face one genocide case for di International Court of Justice (ICJ) because of di war wey dem dey do for di enclave.

