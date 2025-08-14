Di goment of South Sudan don deny tori wey tok say dem dey do meeting wit Israel to carry Palestinians from Gaza go resettle for dia kontri. Dem tok say dem "strongly refute" di claim wey Israeli media dey yan about di mata.

South Sudan "strongly refute di recent media tori wey talk say di Goment of di Republic of South Sudan dey discuss wit di State of Israel about di resettlement of Palestinian pipo from Gaza for South Sudan," na wetin di Foreign Ministry tok for dia statement on Wednesday.

Di ministry tok say di tori no get head or tail and e no represent di official position or policy of di South Sudanese goment.

Dem advise media pipo make dem "check well well" and confirm wit official sources before dem dey carry news waka.

Palestinians displacement

Israeli media bin report say Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel land for South Sudan early Wednesday, wey be di first official visit by any Israeli goment official.

Di Times of Israel news outlet, wey quote sources, tok say di visit na to discuss Israeli plan to carry Palestinians from Gaza go South Sudan.