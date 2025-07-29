When Aissatou Diop carry her six-week-old pikin, Amadou, go health centre for di busy area of Pikine for Dakar make dem give am hin first vaccine, she don ready herself for di wahala wey she sabi well well.

Di Senegal mama older pikin dem dey always cry anytime dem dey collect di plenty injection wey dey follow each immunisation round, and e dey make her fear di next visit.

She no sabi say dis time go different. Na just one needle dem use, and Amadou don get protection against six serious diseases wey fit kill person.

"I happy well well when di nurse tell me say dis new vaccine go save my pikin from di extra pain," Aissatou yarn give TRT Afrika as she dey gently rock her baby. "As mama, e dey pain you well well to see your pikin dey cry because of plenty needle. But now, e dey get better protection with less wahala. Na blessing."

Aissatou happiness na di same thing wey many parents for Senegal dey feel, as di government don add di hexavalent vaccine join di national immunisation programme from July 1.

Dis combination vaccine don replace di pentavalent and polio vaccine wey dem dey give babies before. E dey protect against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), and polio.

For parents like Mamadou Fall, wey hin daughter just collect her first dose, di change no be only about convenience. E be like lifeline.

"For my area, we don see pikin dem suffer from whooping cough and polio. To sabi say my pikin dey safer with less injection dey give me peace of mind," Mamadou tell TRT Afrika.

Di hexavalent vaccine na big step for Senegal Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) because e dey reduce di number of injection wey babies dey collect and e dey help parents relax their mind.

Now, babies go dey collect three doses of polio vaccine before dem reach six months, instead of two. Dis one go help boost immunity against di poliovirus wey still dey Africa.

Di introduction of booster dose for 15 months, wey follow World Health Organisation recommendation, go make di protection last longer.

"Before, many pikin dey need hospital because of serious whooping cough or Hib infection. But dis vaccine go reduce di number of hospital visit and di number of pikin wey dey die," Dr Fatoumata Fall, wey be paediatrician for Dakar, tell TRT Afrika. "E na game-changer."

To bring di hexavalent vaccine come, dem do plenty preparation.

About 6,000 health workers don get training on how to handle di vaccine wey need cold temperature between 2°C and 8°C.

Marie Ndiaye, wey be nurse for Grand Yoff area for Dakar, say di transition dey go well so far.

"Parents dey fear at first, dey ask why di vaccine dey different," Ndiaye talk. "But when we explain say e dey safer, easy and e still dey work well, dem dey accept am. Di pikin dem dey cry less, and di mama dem dey go house happy."

Senegal hexavalent vaccine rollout follow di one wey Mauritania do before. Di Senegal government put 20% of di money, while Gavi, di Vaccine Alliance, cover di rest.

Dr Ibrahima Sy, wey be Senegal Minister of Health and Social Action, call di launch big achievement.

"For 18 months, our team don work hard to prepare for dis," e talk. "By 2030, we dey expect say dis vaccine go prevent 2,300 hospital cases every year."

WHO and UNICEF play big role for di campaign, as dem provide training, cold-chain logistics and materials to educate parents.

"Dis no be just science; e na fairness. Every pikin, no matter where dem come from, deserve dis protection," Dr Jean-Marie Vianny Yameogo, WHO representative for Senegal, talk.

Senegal campaign don dey inspire oda kontris like Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso to look into di same kind of reform.

Aissatou confidence say her pikin dey protected without too much pain dey show wetin di new hexavalent vaccine mean for pikin health for di region. "Now, I fit tell other mama dem: no fear. Dis vaccine na gift for our pikin dem," she talk.