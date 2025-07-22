Washington, DC — Sam Altman don show face for Washington again. Dis time, e no come with plenty noise, but e get serious plan.

As US President Donald Trump dey prepare to lead one tech summit wey dem call "Winning the AI Race," and Elon Musk dey waka comot from Republican side, Altman, wey be CEO of OpenAI, dey move sharp sharp. E go talk on Tuesday with Michelle Bowman, wey be Federal Reserve new vice chair for supervision, for one conference about financial regulation.

No be normal place wey tech founder dey show face, but e be like say Altman wan focus on how dem go take arrange artificial intelligence (AI) for economic matter. Dis one dey show how our today life don already join body with wetin go happen for future. According to OpenAI own data, dem don show say more than 2.5 billion prompts dey enter ChatGPT every day, and over 330 million dey come from US users alone.

AI don already dey reach everyday people, and e dey affect more than just coders and researchers. "The real power of AI na when people wey never touch dis kind technology before begin use am for their daily life," Ryan Chen, one tech expert wey dey San Francisco, yarn give TRT World. "Teachers, small business owners, freelancers — na dem we dey think about pass."

Different kind tech politics dey happen now. Altman own style dey land different for US capital, wey don tire for tech oga dem wey dey dodge accountability. "Plenty hype don dey, and fear too dey," Chen, wey don work with OpenAI before, talk.

"Sam no dey pretend say dem fit stop dis technology. E dey focus on wetin dem go do about am." Part of wetin e dey focus on na the economic impact.

For one op-ed wey Altman write for Washington Post before, e talk say, "If we want a more democratic world, history don show say our only choice na to develop AI strategy wey go help create am, and the nations plus technologists wey dey lead get responsibility to make dat choice — now." OpenAI dey push dis week say dem wan "democratise AI," no be just as moral matter, but as economic one too. Dem dey try show say if dem no do am like dat, AI fit make power dey one place. "E dey about distribution. Who go benefit, and when," Chen add.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk dey waka another road. Earlier dis month, e announce say e don start one new political movement wey e call "America Party," wey e say go replace both Democrats and Republicans. E timing follow Trump signing one big tax-and-spending bill wey Musk no like at all. Dem two, wey people dey see as allies before, don dey waka separate ways now.

Musk dey also plan one child-friendly version of e chatbot Grok. Over the weekend, e post for X say e company xAI dey work on "Baby Grok" — one separate app wey go dey safe for children content. But e no give more details.

Back for Washington, as Trump dey push the language of tech arms race, and AI giants dey tighten their grip, some people dey fear say the tools of tomorrow fit end for only few people hand. "E get choice between to gather dis power for one place or to share am," Chen talk. Dis message go still show face dis week as Altman go dey meet lawmakers and agency officials, while White House dey prepare to release their long-awaited 20-page AI Action Plan.

Experts dey talk say the plan go take light regulatory touch and go lean towards market-driven growth. Artificial intelligence research dey full with bold predictions. IMF don warn say nearly 40% of global jobs go dey affected. Goldman Sachs dey estimate say AI go boost global GDP by $7 trillion for the next ten years. McKinsey even talk say annual growth fit reach between $17.1 and $25.6 trillion.

The stakes dey high well well. With Altman for town and Trump ready to show for tech summit, generative AI no be side talk again — e don dey move enter centre of power.