Dem come for di drama. Dem stay for di language.

Dis one fit be di script for Turkish TV series and films wey dem dey produce for Türkey. Di films don dey quietly enter people living rooms across di world, dey create one kind unexpected group of people wey dey learn di language through subtitles.

Now, for di first time, people fit turn dia casual interest for di culture into proper academic certificate, whether dem dey from Africa or Latin America.

Anadolu University for Eskişehir don launch Turkish Language and Culture Program through dia open education system. Dis program na new level for di university mission to connect Turkish language with people wey wan learn am for di whole world.

Di two-year associate degree program dey use digital technology to remove di wahala of distance, so say students from anywhere for di world fit get better foundation for Turkish language and literature.

Di program dey flexible, e dey target international students and people wey get dual citizenship wey wan learn Turkish language for university level.

Excellence meet innovation

Di program get courses wey top academics design, and dem add better audiovisual materials plus interactive learning tools to make am sweet.

E dey different from di normal language courses because e dey prepare students to learn Turkish for university level. Plus, students wey finish di preparatory stage fit enter any of di 50 Turkish-language programs wey Anadolu University dey offer.

Dis pathway no be just language course, e be like door wey go lead students to other academic opportunities, and dem go get official certificate for Turkish language proficiency.

Di university digital learning platform, Anadolum eCampus, na di backbone of di international learning experience. Di platform get learning management system (LMS), live sessions through e-seminars, mobile app, and learner analytics.

Students fit access course content, unit summaries, exercises, and past exam questions anytime, and dem fit interact with dia lecturers through live classes. Di mobile support sef make am easy to learn anywhere, anytime.

Building on proven success

Anadolu University don already get experience for dis kind global initiative. Dem don do well with dia Turkish certificate programs abroad, wey don help thousands of people improve dia language skills and connect with dia culture.

Di new associate degree program wan reach more people, no be only Turkish citizens or people wey get Turkish origin, but also foreigners wey wan learn Turkish as second language.

Di university don already become popular for international students, especially people from Africa. Since di Council of Higher Education launch dia Africa Outreach Program, di number of African students wey dey come Türkiye don increase well well.

Anadolu University don dey provide teaching services to African countries since 2021, and dem dey host international programs wey relate to di continent. Dem even get exam centres for Dakar, Senegal, and Kampala, Uganda.

Di faculties for open education, economics, and business administration dey run African programs, and di coursework dey include African history and di impact of colonialism for di continent.

Global vision for Turkish

Anadolu University Rector, Dr Yusuf Adıgüzel, talk say di university get big plans. "Our goal na to teach Turkish through di open education system. Enrolment for di Turkish Language and Culture Program go start dis year. We wan offer academic-level Turkish instruction to people wey don sabi di language small through TV series or films, and promote Turkish language and culture for di whole world," e tell TRT Afrika.

Di scale of di initiative big well well, as dem plan to run Turkish language campaign for over 100 countries and more than 60 exam centres across di seven continents.

Dis expansion dey build on di nearly 50 years of experience wey Anadolu University Open Education System don get since dem establish am for 1982. Di system don produce over 4.2 million graduates so far.

"We dey expand dis experience to di world through di Turkish Language and Culture Program," Adıgüzel explain. "Our international students go fit register for dis and four other programs. Plus, we dey organise global campaigns with international partners to promote di program. Our motto na: 'Teaching Turkish to di World'."