Anti-war protesters rally outside White House as Trump dey consider Iran
WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Anti-war protesters rally outside White House as Trump dey consider IranDi protesters dey call on President Trump to stop US involvement for possible escalation and condemn Israell palava for di region.
Protesters dey rally outside White House for Washington / Reuters
19 Jun 2025

Crowd gather for di front of White House to protest wetin dem call Israel wahala for Gaza wey dem say na genocide, plus di military attack wey dey happen for Iran. Dis one dey happen as fear dey grow say US fit involve demself for di matter.

Di protesters carry Palestinian and Iranian flags, plus placards wey dey condemn wetin Israel dey do for di region. Dem even talk say di Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, dey too aggressive for di mata.

As dem dey chant slogan and hold signboard, di protesters dey beg President Donald Trump make e no carry US enter wetin dem call "dangerous and unjust war." Dem also dey ask make di killing for Gaza stop sharp-sharp.

Here be some pictures wey show how di protest take happen for outside Trump official house.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us