Crowd gather for di front of White House to protest wetin dem call Israel wahala for Gaza wey dem say na genocide, plus di military attack wey dey happen for Iran. Dis one dey happen as fear dey grow say US fit involve demself for di matter.

Di protesters carry Palestinian and Iranian flags, plus placards wey dey condemn wetin Israel dey do for di region. Dem even talk say di Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, dey too aggressive for di mata.

As dem dey chant slogan and hold signboard, di protesters dey beg President Donald Trump make e no carry US enter wetin dem call "dangerous and unjust war." Dem also dey ask make di killing for Gaza stop sharp-sharp.

Here be some pictures wey show how di protest take happen for outside Trump official house.