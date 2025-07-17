Legacy dey come from di steady choices wey pesin dey make for many years, di consistency for character and purpose, plus di courage to carry di weight of people expectation.

Na so di late Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari take leave him mark. Dem bury am for him hometown, Daura, on Tuesday, two days afta e die for London at di age of 82.

As one of di most popular political figures for Nigeria, Buhari journey from military commander to democratically elected leader show di wahala and di possibility wey dey for governance for Africa most populous country.

Military beginnings

Buhari first show for national stage for December 1983 as strong and charismatic military leader. E rise from di military to take over leadership during one time wey Nigeria dey face plenty wahala.

Him military government try tackle corruption and di economic wahala wey dey worry di civilian government wey dem remove.

Three decades later, for 2015, Buhari come back as President during another time of insecurity and economic wahala. Dis time, e don change from military ruler to democratically elected leader.

E lose three elections before e finally win. Many people see am as person wey respect democracy and election process.

One academic, Abdullahi Yalwa, wey dey teach for Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic for Bauchi, tell TRT Afrika say Buhari face plenty challenges for both him military and political life.

As President, Buhari focus on Boko Haram wahala wey dey disturb northeast Nigeria since 2009. Him government recover territories wey terrorists hold and rescue more than 100 Chibok schoolgirls wey dem kidnap for 2014.

E also join hands with other countries for Lake Chad region to fight terrorism. But towards di end of him tenure, di issue of kidnapping for ransom by bandits and criminal gangs for northwest increase.

Praise from peers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praise Buhari, call am person wey no shake for di face of challenges and wey get strong commitment to Nigeria unity.

Ghana former President Nana Akufo-Addo talk say Buhari leadership help di whole West Africa, especially for security and ECOWAS matters.

Buhari fight against corruption na one of di main things wey people sabi am for. Him slogan be: 'If we no kill corruption, corruption go kill Nigeria.'

Him government recover billions of dollars wey dem thief and hide for Europe. But some people question di pardon wey e give some convicted politicians.

As President, Buhari face economic wahala, especially during di COVID-19 pandemic wey make oil price fall. Him government try manage di situation and help di country recover.

Personal legacy

Before politics, Buhari lead Nigeria Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) from 1994 to 1999. Di PTF fix roads, improve health and education, and dem dey transparent with their accounts.

People praise Buhari for him integrity, honesty, and discipline. Even critics agree say e try for public service.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also commend Buhari for him efforts to better Nigeria.

Buhari journey from military ruler to democratic leader show say persistence fit bring success. Him position as one of di main people for Nigerian politics for 50 years no be small thing.