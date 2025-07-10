As sun dey shine hot for one dry area for northern Kenya, Lonyang'ata Ewoi dey look him goats as dem dey chop the small, dry grass wey remain, and fear dey catch am.

For many years, this 58-year-old man and him family don dey depend on their animals to survive. But now, dem dey face wahala wey their ancestors no fit imagine. The land wey dem dey use before don dey spoil fast, and climate change dey make the matter worse.

"Rain no dey fall well again, grass dey finish, and sickness dey kill our animals," Ewoi yarn give TRT Afrika. "If nothing change, our pikin dem no go get future for this herding work."

The wahala wey dey northern Kenya dey happen for many other African countries too. About 270 million people for Africa dey depend on livestock for food, money, and their culture.

As land and people dey face more pressure, Kenya don dey try find better way to solve the problem. On July 2, people from 32 African countries gather for Nairobi for one big meeting wey Food Systems Integrated Program of the Global Environment Facility organise. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and International Fund for Agricultural Development join hand to plan the event. Dem talk about how to change food systems to make dem better for nature, strong, fair, and free from pollution.

"Food wey come from animals dey important for nutrition and how people dey survive, but we need to balance am so e go dey sustainable, fair, and healthy," Marialia Lucio Restrepo from FAO talk.

Statistics dey show say we need to change things quick. Livestock dey cause 62% of Africa agricultural greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from cattle. Sickness wey dey come from animals, lack of food for animals, and fight over land dey add to the problem wey the sector dey face.

But Kenya dey show say we fit change this matter. The country don start zero-grazing dairy farms wey dey reduce pressure on land. Dem dey use climate-smart ways to grow food for animals.

"We need green things like trees to join livestock systems so the environment go dey healthy," conservation expert Michael Misiko talk. "If we fit build strong food systems with these methods, e go help us for the future," he add.

As Kenya dey lead, other African countries dey try their own way to fight this problem. For Tanzania, dem dey mix farming, fishing, and livestock rearing. Dem even dey use rice husks to make better food for animals.

"This kind method dey help farmers connect to better market for agriculture and waste from livestock," Ezekiel Petro Maro from Tanzania Livestock Research Institute talk. "The waste fit also help repair the environment and manage pastureland well."

For Nigeria, along Niger river, dem dey repair grazing land and grow native grasses. Dem dey also support women and youth wey dey do farming. This na part of the plan to stop fight between herders and farmers.

For Eswatini, dem dey repair 30,000 hectares of land wey don spoil. Dem dey also use black soldier fly larvae as cheap and protein-rich food for animals. "This project no be only about better food; e dey help change food systems and lift rural communities," Thulani Owen Sibiya from Eswatini ministry of agriculture talk.

Young people dey also play big role for this change. Young Professionals for Agricultural Development (YPARD), one nonprofit group, believe say young people fit bring new ideas to make livestock farming better.

"Young farmers dey bring fresh ideas, from digital tools to sustainable practices," one YPARD representative talk. "Dem need to dey involved because dem fit change the game to make livestock systems strong and fair."

Women too dey important for this change. For Ethiopia, one dairy farmer, Alemnesh Teklu, dey face wahala wey many women for the region dey face. "We no get better food for animals, veterinary services, and fair market. Women like me dey work hard to feed our family, but we need better support to make livestock farming better," she talk give TRT Afrika.

She believe say if dem help women farmers, e go make big difference. "When dem give us training and support, we no go just survive, we go thrive. Our livestock go feed our family and repair the land," she add.

Pastoralists like Lonyang'ata Ewoi dey look this promise of change with small hope. "If we fit repair our grasslands and find better way to feed our animals, my pikin dem fit still get future for herding," he talk.

As Kenya dey lead the way, the change wey livestock systems need no be only about animals or money. E dey about how we go keep our way of life and still adapt to the climate wey dey change anyhow.