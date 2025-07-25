How China dey accelerate dia economy despite trade war with US
BIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJI
4 minit wey yu go read
How China dey accelerate dia economy despite trade war with USChina GDP dey grow, even though dem dey fight trade war with USA. Di present figure pass dia target of 5%.
China and US dey engage for trade tariff palava / TRT Russian
18 hours ago

No be USA matter alone dey ground.

Accordin to wetin China National Bureau of Statistics tok, GDP for China between January and June 2025 reach 66.053 trillion yuan ($9.21 trillion). Dem say di growth na 5.3% wen you compare am to last year own.

Agriculture sector grow by 3.7%, industry and construction waka go up by 5.3%, and service sector sef increase by 5.5%. Disposable income wey people fit spend increase by 5.3%, reach 21,840 yuan (about $3,000).

Quarter by quarter, di economy still dey show beta result. For di first quarter, GDP grow by 5.4% compared to di same time for 2024. For di second quarter, e grow by 5.2%.

Dis growth pass wetin di government and analysts bin dey expect. One analyst, Igor Rastorguyev, tok say China dey grow because dem dey push export well and dem rush supply goods before new US tariffs go land.

China Customs tok say for June, export increase by 5.8% year-on-year, reach $325.2 billion, di highest for di last four months. Rare earth metals na di main tin wey dem dey export, and di amount wey dem ship out increase by 60% compared to last year.

For di first half of di year, China export rise by 5.9%, reach $1.81 trillion. Export to EU and UK grow by 8%, Japan by 4.8%, and ASEAN countries by 13%. But export to US drop by 10.9% because of di trade war.

China sef reduce di amount of US goods wey dem dey buy by 7.7%. But goods from ASEAN countries dey sell well for China, as import from dia increase by 2.3%.

China don increase trade with over 190 countries and regions. Di number of partners wey trade pass 50 billion yuan increase to 61, five more than last year. Developing markets dey contribute well to di growth.

Di trade war between US and China no be today matter. E start wen Donald Trump dey first term as president. E accuse China of disrespecting world market and 'chopping' US money.

As Trump return for 2025, di trade war start again. US increase tariff on Chinese goods to 145%, and China respond with 125% tariff on US goods. Dis kain high tariff fit scatter trade between di two biggest economies.

But for May, US and China sign temporary trade agreement wey reduce tariff to 30% for Chinese goods and 10% for US goods. China sef reduce di impact of di trade war by lowering interest rate to 3% and supporting exporters.

China Customs tok say dem dey manage di risks well. Dem hope say US go cooperate to make trade fair and open, and to help global economy recover.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tok say dem go try extend di temporary agreement, as e go expire on August 12. Dem go discuss di matter for Stockholm on July 28 and 29.

Experts dey cautious about China GDP growth. Di trade war with US and new issues with EU fit slow di economy. For July, China increase tariff on European brandy and cognac by one-third, and EU respond with restrictions on Chinese medical equipment.

Trump sef don add more wahala by increasing tariff for Southeast Asian countries from August 1. Dis go make am harder for Chinese goods to enter US through third countries.

China dey face internal problems too. Di population no dey grow well, and di housing market don slow down. Dis dey affect oda sectors and dey cause deflation.

Experts predict say yuan go strengthen, but dis go make exporters struggle more. If China no do reforms for pension, tax, and finance sectors, di economy fit slow down more.

World Bank predict say China GDP go grow by 4.5% for 2025, while OECD dey expect 4.7% for dis year and 4.3% for 2026.

