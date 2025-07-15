As US Presido Donald Trump dey try calm di wahala wey surround di Justice Department matter on top di investigation of di death of Jeffrey Epstein, wey dem convict as sex trafficker, im conservative supporters dey warn say di mata fit affect Republicans for di 2026 midterm elections.

"We get di midterm elections wey dey come, and I agree say we no fit allow one mata to take over di whole news and scatter everybody energy," na wetin Laura Loomer, di MAGA activist wey get influence for Trump inner circle, yarn POLITICO, one US political newspaper.

"We gatz focus on di economy, focus on immigration, and plenty other issues. People gatz sabi how to waka and chew gum at di same time. President Trump, as di leader of di free world and di most powerful man for di world, no fit allow him administration to dey consumed by only one mata."

Di Justice Department and FBI under Trump administration dey try manage di kasala wey follow di decision wey dem make last week to hold back records from di Epstein sex trafficking investigation. Dis decision don vex some big people for di far-right media and Trump supporters.

Di move, wey include di confirmation say one document wey people dey find no even exist, cause wahala between Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino for White House dis week, na wetin Associated Press report.

Di kasala nearly scatter di relationship between dem, and e dey based on one news story wey talk about di division between FBI and di Justice Department, according to AP.

Part of di wahala dey come from one story wey NewsNation publish, wey quote one "source close to di White House" as talk say FBI for don release di Epstein files since if dem fit do am on dia own. Di story include statements from Bondi, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, and FBI Director Kash Patel wey deny di claim, but Bongino no talk anything.

Trump don defend Bondi for di matter. Di vexation and disbelief wey follow di decision to hold back di records don show di struggle wey FBI and Justice Department leaders dey face to clear di conspiracy theories and di high expectations wey dem sef don help create with talk of cover-up and hidden evidence.

Trump supporters for di far-right don dey restless and dey demand change for di top, as dem dey vex say di officials no unlock di secrets of di so-called "deep state" as dem promise.

Trump express him frustration for social media on Saturday about di division among im MAGA supporters over di mata, and e show support for Bondi. For him long post, e no mention Bongino.

"Wetin dey happen with my 'boys' and, for some cases, 'gals?'" Trump write. "Dem dey attack Attorney General Pam Bondi, wey dey do FANTASTIC JOB! We dey one Team, MAGA, and I no like wetin dey happen."

Di tension wey don dey boil for months burst last week when di Justice Department and FBI talk say dem don conclude say Epstein no get any "client list."

Di confirmation say Epstein no get list of clients wey dem traffic underage girls to, na public walk-back of di theory wey di Trump administration don dey promote. Bondi even talk for Fox News earlier dis year say di document dey "sit down for my desk" for review.

Di department release one video to show say Epstein kill himself for jail, but di video sef raise suspicion because one minute dey miss for di recording.

Trump don call him administration "di talk of di world" and warn against "selfish people" wey wan spoil di image. E condemn di revival of di Epstein case and call di related documents "Files wey Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and di Biden Administration criminals write."

Trump talk say "di Epstein Files" na fake, like di Steele dossier, di controversial report by Christopher Steele. "If anything dey inside wey fit harm di MAGA Movement, why dem no use am?" e ask.

Pictures of Trump and Epstein together don dey public for long, but Trump don talk say e no sabi about Epstein offences wey include trafficking minors for prostitution.

Di Epstein mata don cause big division among Trump supporters, marking one of di biggest rift since him second term start. MAGA supporters dey claim say Epstein dey murdered and e get client list, but DOJ and FBI no see any evidence to back di claim.

"I no think say just to post for Truth Social go make di mata disappear. E don even make people focus on di topic pass before," Loomer tell POLITICO. "E go make sense if White House get strategy to address di base concern, so we fit reduce di damage to di Trump administration."

On Monday morning, conservative influencer Benny Johnson suggest four ways for Trump to handle di "Epstein memo crisis." E include press conference and questioning former President Bill Clinton.

Midterm elections for US Congress dey serve as referendum on di president party performance, and voters dey use key issues to reward or punish di party. Since after WW2, di president party dey usually lose seats for midterm elections, especially for House of Representatives.

Former White House aide Steve Bannon talk last week say di Republican Party fit lose plenty House seats for di 2026 midterms because of how Trump administration handle di Epstein files.

"You go lose 10 percent of di MAGA movement. If we lose 10 percent now, we go lose 40 seats for '26," e warn for him "War Room" podcast. "We fit even lose di president."

Trisha Hope, one former Trump supporter, express her vexation for X. "President Trump no care for Epstein victims and him response to di reporter question don end my support for am. I no fit support person wey dey deny justice to children victims," she write.

Trump supporters dey accuse Democrats of hiding Epstein evidence, but now dem dey realise say Trump fit dey do di same.

Elon Musk, di tech billionaire wey be Trump ally before, don join di MAGA demand. E talk say him new America Party go focus on releasing di Epstein files. "How people go trust Trump if e no release di Epstein files?" Musk write for X.

When person ask Musk if di files dey important for him America Party, e reply with "100" emoji. Relations between Trump and Musk don sour, as dem don dey get public quarrel after Musk criticise Trump economic policies.

Musk don suggest new political party last month, and e ask him X followers about creating one wey go represent di "80% for di middle." E later support di name "America Party," similar to di America PAC wey e launch last year.

Tucker Carlson, conservative commentator wey don part ways with Trump, dey among di critics of how Trump administration handle di Epstein files. For one event last week, Carlson allege say Epstein dey work for Israeli intelligence services.

"Di real question be, who Epstein dey work for, and where di money dey come from?" Carlson talk. "I think say Epstein dey work for intelligence services, probably no be American. And we get right to ask who e dey work for."

Carlson talk say di foreign government fit be Israel, and e no see anything wrong to talk am. E mention di ties between Epstein and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, wey reportedly meet Epstein about 30 times between 2013 and 2017.