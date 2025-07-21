Washington, DC,

E start no be wit big wahala, but wit one post wey sharp, direct, and na Trump style:

"Dia new SCAM na wetin we go forever call di Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters don fall for dis 'b****,' hook, line, and sinker… Make dem weaklings dey go dey do di Democrats work… I no want dia support again!"

Na so di wahala burst.

Di movement wey build Trump dey scatter. No be because of tax. No be because of war. But because of one ghost: Jeffrey Epstein.

Di MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement don dey vex since Trump own Department of Justice talk say dem no get evidence say sex offender Jeffrey Epstein get client list or say dem kill am for jail.

Dis one don scatter one big MAGA talking point, and di influencers dey shout say na cover-up.

Popular talk show host Tucker Carlson carry di matter go another level, dey para say Trump administration no take MAGA people question serious.

For many people, no be politics again. Na betrayal, like say dem cross red line.

"E pain me well well," na wetin Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene talk. "E be like red line for plenty people." She warn say di movement fit get big wahala because of dis mata.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, wey dey always careful, talk for public on Tuesday. "Di Attorney General need explain dis mata," e talk for Capitol Hill. "Di public deserve answers."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, wey dey House Committee on Foreign Affairs, no even use soft mouth. "AG Bondi need stop to dey hide and talk to us," she talk.

For February, US Attorney General Pam Bondi promise say she go release di files, talk say she get "client list for her table."

For di Turning Point USA summit (one of di biggest gathering of young American conservatives) for Tampa on July 13, di place dey hot wit sweat and rebellion. Di Epstein mata don overshadow every other talk.

Steve Bannon dey waka for stage like person wey dem betray, talk say di case na "di key wey go open di lock for institutional corruption." E warn say Trump fit lose "ten percent of di movement" because of dis.

Dan Bongino, Deputy Director of di FBI, report say e wan resign after di memo drop. Michael Flynn, wey be ex-Trump insider, call am "another brutal example of di two standards for America."

But na Megyn Kelly, another big name for di far-right, wey talk di one wey pain pass: "Eida Pam Bondi dey talk true dat time, or na now she dey talk true. But di two no fit be true."

Calls to release Epstein files now dey come from inside Trump core supporters, no be only political enemies again.

Republicans like Rep. Lauren Boebert dey ask for special counsel. Rep. Chip Roy talk say, "We wan see more information." Sen. John Kennedy ask di question wey dey for everybody mind: "Who Epstein dey traffic di women to, and why dem no prosecute dem?"

Dis no be small voices. Na di engine room of di MAGA train.

Trump dey talk say di Epstein mata na another left-wing distraction. E claim say di vex wey dey about di Justice Department decision no to release more information and close di investigation na di latest "scam" wey Democrats plan.

Online, di vex dey hot like volcano. Elon Musk, wey before dey support Trump, dey question di mata. Far-right people like Jack Posobiec dey call for "Jan. 6-style committee" to investigate di Epstein files. Laura Loomer talk say Bondi suppose comot, no be to dey protect am.

Di vex dey come from one simple thing: Dem promise truth about Epstein. Bondi flash one binder. Bongino talk say bombshell dey come. Kash Patel, FBI Director, before hint say Epstein get ‘black book’ of contacts. Then — silence. July memo. No list. No names.

Jeffrey Epstein, one financier wey get connection wit global elites, dem arrest am for 2019 for sex trafficking and dem find am dead weeks later for New York jail, dem talk say na suicide. Ghislaine Maxwell, e associate, later go jail for help am abuse minors. Di case don always dey make Trump supporters dey para.

Di President dey talk now say di Epstein files na hoax.

But for movement wey dey build on belief — di sacred idea say corruption dey hide for open, and only Trump get di liver to expose am — dis no be just tactical mistake. E dey look like di story don break.

For back, Trump 2026 strategy team don dey show signs of worry. Liz Wheeler, American conservative political commentator, talk straight: "Dis mata fit cost am di midterms."

And di chorus dey grow. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, big name for MAGA, talk say, "Wetin go happen next, I think, go really matter. E go show whether dis na just one moment or na lasting multi-generational movement."

But as di smoke dey rise, one voice dey loud pass: "We all deserve to know wetin dey inside di Epstein files," na wetin Rep. Thomas Massie talk. "Who dem involve. How deep di corruption reach. Americans dey wait for justice and transparency."

Di MAGA base still dey wait.