WORLD
2 MIN READ
2017 Year in Review: Europe's secessionist movements
Europe has been shaken by new political crises this year, with Catalan independence movement and Brexit raising fears that recent events may embolden separatists elsewhere on the continent.
2017 Year in Review: Europe's secessionist movements
Protesters hold a Catalan separatist flag and placards outside Downing Street as Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy visits Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, London, Britain, December 5, 2017. / Reuters
December 25, 2017

Following political crises in Europe such as Catalan's battle for independence in Spain and Britain’s decision to leave the EU, concern over secessionist movements has risen across the continent in 2017.

Spain faced its biggest political crisis in four decades as the wealthy northern region of Catalonia declared independence in October, forcing a showdown between national and regional governments.

And the British parliament is dealing with the ongoing threat of Scotland breaking away. An independence referendum in 2014 was unsuccessful but the Scottish government's ambition is to have another tilt as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Flemish-speaking region of Flanders in Belgium plans to push for gradual devolution after 2019.

In the wealthy Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto, 95 percent of voters supported a referendum in November, calling for more autonomy and powers to set their own taxes.

The Faroe Islands, a self-governing country belonging to Denmark, is working towards full independence from its mother country which lies 900 km away.

"Most countries are aware that if they start to set the precedent of recognising other parts breaking away unilaterally then that could happen to them, and so there's a certain solidarity that exists among states which makes it almost impossible for countries to unilaterally secede," said James Ker-Lindsay, a political professor from St Mary's University.

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us