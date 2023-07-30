SPORTS
Morocco beat South Korea in Women’s World Cup match
Morocco has stunned South Korea 1-0 in a knife-edge match that rekindles the African team’s hope of progressing to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16.
Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player in history to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 30, 2023

Morocco have won a Women's World Cup match for the first time after Ibtissam Jraidi struck early to give them a stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Having been thrashed 6-0 by Germany on their World Cup debut, this hard-earned win has kept alive Morocco's unlikely chances of reaching the last 16 in Australia and New Zealand.

As well as a first victory ever at the tournament, there was another piece of history for Morocco when defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at the Women's World Cup.

French coach Reynald Pedros saw his Morocco team take the lead after only six minutes in front of just over 13,000 fans in Adelaide on Sunday.

Hanane Ait El Haj crossed and forward Jraidi nipped in ahead of her marker to expertly glance her header into the far corner.

Underdogs

Morocco, one of the lowest-ranked teams at the tournament at 72 in the world, were supposed underdogs against the 17th-ranked Koreans.

But they made by far the better start against shell-shocked opponents.

Colin Bell's Korean side belatedly grew into the game towards the end of the first half, but like in their 2-0 opening defeat to Colombia, they lacked punch up front.

Many of the crowd were shouting for the Koreans and their team piled on the pressure in the second half as they attempted to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Going into the nervy final 10 minutes, South Korea had had ten attempts at goal – none of which were on target.

Morocco were grimly hanging on.

The Koreans had three players on two as they raced towards Morocco's goal, only for Benzina to cynically clip an advancing Korean attacker and earn a yellow card.

Bell threw on attacker Casey Phair, the United States-born 16-year-old who is the youngest player ever to feature at a Women's World Cup.

But Morocco held on for a gritty win that left South Korea facing an early exit from Group H.

