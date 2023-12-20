By Hamisi Salim

The Democratic Republic of Congo holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Wednesday. The polls are keenly watched in the continent as the country seeks to consolidate its democratic progress.

It will be the first elections since the first peaceful transfer of power from president Joseph Kabila to incumbent Felix Tshisekedi in 2018.

Africa's second-biggest country by land mass is mired in a bloody conflict to the east and an economic crisis despite its vast natural wealth.

More than six million people have been displaced by the fighting in the eastern regions, according to the United Nations. Those living in camps for displaced people will not be able to vote because they have not been registered as voters in the localities.

President Tshisekedi is among more than 20 candidates competing for the presidency in the election.

Can the opposition cause an upset?

Tshisekedi and his ruling UDPS party are facing a stiff opposition from rivals who ran their campaigns on the mantra of change.

Former prime minister Martin Fayulu, who finished second in the last presidential election in 2018, is among strong challengers to Tshisekedi.

Businessman Moise Katumbi, who owns the most successful football club in the country, has been flaunting his leadership experience as the former governor of Katanga province that saw improvement in provision of public service in the region.

Denis Mukwege, a surgical gynaecologist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, is also on the presidential race. He has told his supporters that time was running out to save DR Congo.

But failure by the opposition to choose a single candidate to face President Tshisekedi has left the race wide open. An initiative to form an opposition coalition floundered early this year after talks failed to arrive at a consensus.

Women, youth and the vote

The only female in the presidential race, Marie Josee Ifoku, 58, is making a second bid for the presidency.

Ifoku, also known as the broom lady, makes it clear that her experience from the last election has trained her for the task ahead.

Young people say although they realise the vast wealth of their country, they are shocked by unemployment and poverty levels.

"If we vote for good people, our living conditions will improve. On the other hand, if we vote for bad people, the changes will be bad,'' activist Natalie Maliva told TRT Afrika.

Resurgent rebel groups

A resurgence of rebel activities in the eastern part of the country have led to widespread killings andthe displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

As a response to the insurgency, the East African Community, consisting of seven countries, deployed a military force in November 2022 aiming to bring stability to the unstable region.

But the force has withdrawn when its mandate ended on December 8 following disappointment with its effectiveness.

The United Nations has also started withdrawing its peacekeepers deployed to the region in 1999. It followed a series of deadly protests that erupted against the force, which locals accused of failing to curb violence by multiple armed groups.

Logistics

The opposition has urged the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) to conduct free, fair and credible elections. They have also pointed to alleged irregularities in the voter registration process and poor quality of voters cards with some fading even before the voting day.

The sheer size of the country means a big logistical challenge in organising elections. The electoral commission, CENI, has said voting materials have been distributed to polling stations across the country's 26 provinces.

The body has warned against gatherings, cheering and campaigning on the election day, and urged voters to return home after casting their votes.

Despite huge security challenges many voters have expressed their determination to cast their votes hoping for a peaceful and credible process as well as a better future for their country.

