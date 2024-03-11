By Dayo Yusuf

The ninth month of Hijri, the Islamic calendar whose origin marks the epochal journey of the Prophet from Mecca to Madina, is when the spirit of Ramadan takes over 2.5 billion Muslims worldwide.

It's a month-long marathon of fasting from dawn to dusk, prayers, and reflection. As the teachings of the Prophet elucidate, Ramadan doesn't just infuse the faithful with all that is pious in thought and action. The rigour of this holy month enriches the body and mind as much as it cleanses the soul.

It's a period of unique confluence of abstinence, worship, and allegiance, culminating in a vibrant celebration of faith, family, and community.

Ramadan rituals

According to the Quran, fasting is a form of worship ordained for all believers.

"O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you, just like it was for those before you, so that you may become righteous," states the verse from s al-Baqarah (Surah of the Cow) in the Quran.

According to Muslim scholars, compulsory fasting during Ramadan has many benefits for each individual.

"This is the month for people to ask God for forgiveness for their shortcomings. But they also use this opportunity to make good with their family, friends, and the society they live in,” Nairobi-based Islamic scholar Sheikh Shaaban Ismail tells TRT Afrika.

"All Muslims of adolescent age and above, albeit with a few exceptions, must observe the fast."

Pillars of Islam

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, which all Muslims must adhere to.

The first is "shahada", or a statement of faith that Allah is the one and only God to be worshipped and that Prophet Muhammad is His messenger.

Then comes offering five prayers a day. Fasting in the month of Ramadan, paying "zakat" (the act of charity), and making a pilgrimage to Mecca for those who can afford it complete the virtuous cycle.

Muslim parents generally teach their children from a young age to treat fasting in the month of Ramadan as a command from the divine, meant to benefit them in ways that enrich every aspect of their lives.

"Some of those who are exempted from the fast are the old and infirm, including those suffering from terminal illnesses. They are instead required to feed a poor person a meal every day of the month," explains Sheikh Shaaban.

"If one is down with a temporary bout of illness or happens to be travelling, pregnant, breastfeeding or menstruating, the person is exempted from fasting, with the caveat that he or she shall have to make up for it by doing so later."

Wider perspective

Ramadan fasting is not just abstention from eating and drinking. The faithful must also refrain from indulging their desires such as sexual activity. Muslims are also required to give more help to the poor during the month.

It is evident that over the years, even some non-Muslims have acknowledged the importance of Ramadan.

Around the world, some non-Muslims fast during the Muslim holy month – some for the spiritual fulfilment and self-discipline it entails, a few for the experience, and others as a gesture of sharing towards people close to them.

"Muslims are expected to refrain from any activity considered sinful or unscrupulous at all times. But during this month, they amplify their good deeds and avoid any indulgences they may otherwise consider. This, in turn, has been proven to bring peace and prosperity to society in general," Sheikh Shaaban adds.

The tradition of iftar,or breaking one's fast after sunset each day is an integral part of Ramadan that transcends religion.

Often, people invite relatives, neighbours and friends over so that they can break the day's fast by sharing with their guests a platter of delicacies, including some specific to Ramadan. In that sense, iftar is not just the practice of breaking a fast but also an instrument of bonding.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.