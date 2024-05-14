SPORTS
Ex-Barcelona star Edgar accused of sending twin to play matches
Club management has since requested a DNA test from the player over suspicions that Edgar's twin Edelino played in at least five matches.
Edgar le played for Barcelona in 2012. Photo: Getty Images  / Others
May 14, 2024

Dinamo Bucharest player Edgar le has been accused of having his twin brother play in his place during matches.

Romanian media reports alleged that, Ie, who was transferred to Dinamo Bucharest during the break, later started sending his twin brother Edelino to the team instead of playing himself.

Ie, 30, who has received little playing time in recent weeks due to poor performance despite being the club's highest-paid footballer, has been subject to criticism in the country.

His alleged propensity to only communicate with players on the team who spoke Portuguese deepened suspicions against him.

Ongoing investigation

Club management has since requested a DNA test from the player over suspicions that Edelino Ie played in at least five matches. If this is proven, Dinamo Bucharest could be relegated from the league with a point deletion penalty.

Having started at Barcelona in 2012, Ie made his senior debut under head coach Luis Enrique in Dec ember 2014.

He previously played for Lille, Nantes, Trabzonspor, Feyenoord, and Basaksehir.

However, his brother Edelino le spent much of his career in the Portuguese lower leagues.

SOURCE:AA
