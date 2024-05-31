AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zambia ex-first lady, daughter arrested
The country’s Drug Enforcement Commission said they failed to provide a reasonable explanation of how suspicious properties were acquired
Zambia ex-first lady, daughter arrested
The arrest of Esther Lungu was confirmed by former president Edgar Lungu. / Photo: Getty Images
May 31, 2024

Zambia’s former first lady, Esther Lungu, and her daughter, Chiyeso Lungu have been arrested on multiple charges, including possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The two, along with a business associate, Charles Phiri, were arrested on Thursday by the country’s Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) after the authorities said they failed to provide a reasonable explanation of how she acquired the properties in question.

The commission accused the former first lady of owning 15 duplex flats, reportedly valued at 41 million Kwacha ($1.5 million), in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

It claimed that the properties were suspected to be proceeds of crime, and a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Allan Tamba, said, “The suspect has failed to give a reasonable explanation of how she acquired” the assets.

Suspicious assets

Tamba added that Chiyeso Lungu and Phiri owned in Lusaka a three-story lodge and three more flats, estimated at over 17.4 million Kwacha ($552,721). Chiyeso Lungu’s sister, Tasila Lungu, is also facing separate but related charges and was ordered to report to the DEC on June 3, 2024.

Former President Edgar Lungu confirmed that his wife and daughter, along with Phiri, a close relative, faced lengthy questioning before the commission on Thursday.

He added that they will challenge the charges in court.

“Following the whole day of interviews, my wife, Chiyeso, and Mr. Phiri have been charged with possession of property allegedly obtained through proceeds of crime, a charge we will challenge in the courts of law. They were all arrested and subsequently released on bond,” Lungu said on social media.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us