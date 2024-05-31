Zambia’s former first lady, Esther Lungu, and her daughter, Chiyeso Lungu have been arrested on multiple charges, including possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The two, along with a business associate, Charles Phiri, were arrested on Thursday by the country’s Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) after the authorities said they failed to provide a reasonable explanation of how she acquired the properties in question.

The commission accused the former first lady of owning 15 duplex flats, reportedly valued at 41 million Kwacha ($1.5 million), in the Zambian capital of Lusaka.

It claimed that the properties were suspected to be proceeds of crime, and a statement by the commission’s spokesman, Allan Tamba, said, “The suspect has failed to give a reasonable explanation of how she acquired” the assets.

Suspicious assets

Tamba added that Chiyeso Lungu and Phiri owned in Lusaka a three-story lodge and three more flats, estimated at over 17.4 million Kwacha ($552,721). Chiyeso Lungu’s sister, Tasila Lungu, is also facing separate but related charges and was ordered to report to the DEC on June 3, 2024.

Former President Edgar Lungu confirmed that his wife and daughter, along with Phiri, a close relative, faced lengthy questioning before the commission on Thursday.

He added that they will challenge the charges in court.

“Following the whole day of interviews, my wife, Chiyeso, and Mr. Phiri have been charged with possession of property allegedly obtained through proceeds of crime, a charge we will challenge in the courts of law. They were all arrested and subsequently released on bond,” Lungu said on social media.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.