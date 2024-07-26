Fenerbahce announced on Thursday the signing of Youssef En-Nesyri on a five-year contract from Spain's Sevilla.

The Turkish Super Lig side would pay a €19.5 million ($21 million) transfer fee in eight installments within four years, they said on the Turkish Public Disclosure Platform.

Fenerbahce added that solidarity contribution fees that would arise by FIFA instructions would be shared half by the parties.

En-Nesyri's record

Sevilla wished good luck to En-Nesyri on their website, saying "the club would like to thank En-Nesyri for his great contribution to the club's success over the last five years and wishes him the best of luck in the future."

En-Nesyri, who leaves Sevilla after four and a half seasons with 196 appearances, helped the Spanish club lift the 2020 and 2023 Europa League titles.

The 27-year-old also scored 20 goals in 73 matches for Morocco.

Morocco became the first African nation to reach the FIFA World Cup semifinals in Qatar 2022 with the only goal coming from En-Nesyri against Portugal in quarterfinal game.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.