Somali security forces have killed at least 304 al-Shabaab terrorists in an operation against the al-Qaeda-affiliated group in the last two months, according to officials on Tuesday.

The operations, mainly conducted by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), backed by the army and international security partners, were in the south and central provinces.

The spy agency said it conducted an operation with the army in the vicinity of the Yaaqle area of the Middle Shabelle region that targeted members of the terror group, killing at least 27 terrorists and wounding more than 30.

“This operation, which is one of the cleanings operations of the terrorists is still going on in that area, and it is targeting the remnants of the Khawarij members who have not given up on harassing the Somali people,” it said in a statement, which referred to al-Shabaab as Khawarij.

Villages liberated

The agency said the civilians are being informed to stay away from places where the group operates in the area.

More than 100 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed and many wounded in similar operations in Bida Isse and Geriile under the newly liberated town of Eeldheer in Galmudud in early October, according to the Somali defence chief.

Over 95 terrorists were killed and seven villages were liberated in the same month in operations in Middle Shabelle, Galgadud and the north-central province of Mudug.

More than 59 terrorists and four soldiers were killed in two military operations in Somalia in October and 50 al-Shabaab were killed between November 12 and December 3, totalling 304 terrorists that were killed.

Plagued by insecurity

Government soldiers, militias and international partners have been conducting regular operations against the militant group since 2022.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from al-Shabaab and the Daesh/ISIS terror groups.

Since 2007, al-Shabaab has been fighting the Somali government and the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) – a multidimensional mission authorised by the African Union and mandated by the UN Security Council.

The terror group has stepped up attacks since Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an "all-out war" on the group.

