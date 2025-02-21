South Africa's latest crime statistics reveal a nation grappling with both progress and persistent violence, with Police Minister Senzo Mchunu announcing a 9.8% decrease in murder cases and a 3.3% reduction in rapes during the third quarter of 2024.

"For the third quarter, all provinces recorded a decrease in murder cases, marking a significant milestone in our national crime reduction efforts," Mchunu stated.

However, he acknowledged that Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal remain the epicentres of violent crime, contributing a disproportionate 25.0% and 21.4%, respectively, to the national murder rate. The Eastern and Western Cape provinces also present concerning figures.

"The overall reduction in crime is encouraging," Minister Mchunu asserted, "but we acknowledge the persistent challenges posed by specific provinces." He pledged increased law enforcement focus on these high-crime areas, promising targeted interventions.

South Africa has seen a number of high-profile murders of notable personalities, sending shockwaves through the nation and highlighting the country's struggle with violent crime.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.