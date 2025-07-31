Isabella Emike Olatunji, one advocate and community leader, break record as she win Mrs. Canada Globe 2025-2026. Dis win make am di first Nigerian woman wey represent Manitoba, reach final for Mrs. Canada, and carry di national crown.

She still collect di big 'Queen of Peace Award' because of how dem say she dey fight for peace and helep pipo.

Next year, Olatunji go represent Canada for di Mrs. Globe pageant for world stage, and she dey ready to bring di global crown come Canada—something wey Canada no don win for over 30 years.

Through her organisation, Kingdom Minded Queens (KMQ), Olatunji don give more dan 300 menstrual hygiene kits to pipo wey need am for Manitoba and outside country.

She even promise to give another 100 kits to pipo wey run from Manitoba wildfire.