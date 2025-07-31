CULTURE
1 minit wey yu go read
Nigerian woman make history for Canada
Next year, Olatunji go represent Canada for di Mrs. Globe pageant for world stage and she ready to win di global crown.
Nigerian woman make history for Canada
Mrs Olatunji / User Upload
16 hours ago

Isabella Emike Olatunji, one advocate and community leader, break record as she win Mrs. Canada Globe 2025-2026. Dis win make am di first Nigerian woman wey represent Manitoba, reach final for Mrs. Canada, and carry di national crown.
She still collect di big 'Queen of Peace Award' because of how dem say she dey fight for peace and helep pipo.
Next year, Olatunji go represent Canada for di Mrs. Globe pageant for world stage, and she dey ready to bring di global crown come Canada—something wey Canada no don win for over 30 years.
Through her organisation, Kingdom Minded Queens (KMQ), Olatunji don give more dan 300 menstrual hygiene kits to pipo wey need am for Manitoba and outside country.
She even promise to give another 100 kits to pipo wey run from Manitoba wildfire.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us