Washington, DC — For many years, di tori wey dem dey tell about American Muslims na say dem dey somehow separate or sideline from di main American religious story. But new data wey Pew Research Centre release dis month don change dat narrative.

Di 2023–24 Religious Landscape Study (RLS) wey Pew do na di biggest survey of its kind, and e show di full picture of religious life for America. E reveal say Muslim Americans no just dey hold onto dia faith, dem dey lead for classrooms and lecture halls across di country too.

44 percent of Muslim Americans get college degree, and more than one-quarter get postgraduate qualification. Dis one pass di level of Christians and people wey no get religion. Still, dia spiritual life dey strong, as young Muslims dey pray, gather, and believe well-well, just like di older generation.

Di study wey dem finish for March last year show say Muslims and Christians, di two biggest religious groups for di world, get almost di same level of religious commitment for inside America. Six out of ten American Muslims talk say religion dey play big role for dia life, while di number for Christians na 55 percent.

Dis figures dey challenge di old belief say di more person go school, di less e go believe for religion. Di study even show say Muslim Americans dey more likely to get college degree pass Christians and people wey no get religion. More than one out of four Muslim Americans get postgraduate degree, compared to 14 percent of Christians and 16 percent of unaffiliated people.

Even with all dis education, di faith of Muslim Americans still dey strong, especially for di young people. About one-third of Muslim adults dey under 30 years, and dem dey pray, go mosque, and put faith for dia daily life just like di older generation. Di Pew study talk say Muslims for America dey pray pass many other Americans. 59 percent of Muslims dey pray several times a day, while another 28 percent dey pray regularly but not as often. Only 13 percent talk say dem no dey pray at all.

Dis no be just about devotion; e dey show say education no dey reduce faith. Muslims even dey more likely to still dey school pass other groups. Nearly one out of three Muslim adults for America still dey school, compared to six percent of Christians and 10 percent of unaffiliated adults.

Di reason for dis student increase na because 35 percent of Muslim adults dey under 30 years, compared to just 14 percent of Christians. But e also show di value wey Muslim families dey put for education as way to secure dia future and define dia identity for country wey sometimes dey question dia belonging.

Even as Muslim Americans dey match Christians for faith and pass dem for education, dem still dey face plenty scrutiny for public life. According to another Pew survey for 2024, seven out of ten Muslims talk say dem don notice increase for discrimination since di Israel war with Gaza start for October 2023. Dis feeling no be imagination.

Di Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) receive more than 8,000 complaints of anti-Muslim bias for 2023 alone, di highest number for dia 30 years history. About 44 percent of US adults talk say Muslims dey face plenty discrimination, small pass di 40 percent wey talk di same about Black people.

Still, inside di noise of politics, war, and hate, di data dey give clear picture. Di study talk say di youthfulness of Muslim adults fit explain why many of dem dey raise children. About four out of ten Muslims (42 percent) talk say dem get pikin wey dey live with dem for house. Dis one dey higher than di 27 percent of Christians and 29 percent of unaffiliated adults.

Muslims make up just one percent of di adult US population, but di study show say dia presence dey deeply rooted for America's moral and civic life.