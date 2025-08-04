New data from Ethnologue wey Visual Capitalist compile show say Nigerian Pidgin don turn di most spoken language for Africa for 2025, with 121 million pipo wey dey speak am.



For di ranking wey include both first and second-language speakers, Nigerian Pidgin dey number 14 for di world, e pass Egyptian Arabic, Hausa, and Swahili. Only about 5 million pipo get am as dia first language, but 116 million dey use am as second language, dis make am one of di fastest-growing languages wey pipo dey use communicate for di kontinent.



Pidgin dey serve as common language wey unite Nigeria many ethnic groups, and pipo dey use am well-well for media, entertainment, business, and everyday yarn. E don even spread reach some parts of West Africa becos of trade and pipo wey dey travel.



Hausa, anoda big language for West Africa wey pipo dey speak for Nigeria and Niger, dey number 19 for di world with 94 million speakers – 58 million first-language and 36 million second-language users.



For di whole world, English dey number one for 2025 with 1.5 billion pipo wey dey talk am, follow by Mandarin Chinese (1.2 billion) and Hindi (609 million). Even though Mandarin and Spanish get plenty native speakers, English still dey lead becos of di 1.14 billion pipo wey learn am as second language, show say e dey important for business, school, and online matters.