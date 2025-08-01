For di African continent wey get over one billion people, to cook food na di same as to bend down near open fire or smoky stove, dey breathe toxic smoke wey dey spoil pesin health small small.

Di kitchen, wey suppose be di heart of di house, don turn to wahala for health. E be like silent danger wey people no dey notice until di worst thing go happen.

Di numbers no lie. Four out of five families for Africa still dey use fuel like wood, charcoal or animal dung to cook, na wetin di International Energy Agency (IEA) talk for one report wey dem publish for July.

Di report, wey dem call 'Universal Access to Clean Cooking in Africa,' talk say dis kain cooking dey cause over 800,000 people to die early every year because of di air pollution wey dey happen for house. Women and pikin na dem dey suffer pass.

Apart from di health wahala, di problem still dey affect di environment and economy, and e no easy to solve.

But di IEA report talk say Africa fit change dis story for di next 15 years if dem fit follow di example of other developing countries wey don face di same problem before.

"If we fit move to clean cooking solutions, di benefit go plenty. E go reduce emissions, save di continent biodiversity by stopping tree cutting for firewood," na wetin Syrine El Abed, wey be IEA East and Central Africa programme manager, talk give TRT Afrika.

Di report also show di first full mapping of clean-cooking infrastructure for sub-Saharan Africa, plus di cost and accessibility of di solutions.

Dem track di result of di Summit on Clean Cooking for Africa wey happen for May 2024 for Paris, wey mobilise over $2.2 billion from public and private sectors.

Out of di money, dem don already release more than $470 million.

"Our agreement don help us get one voice for di problem. We dey also make sure say di people wey dis change go affect no go suffer too much," na wetin Lerato Mataboge, African Union commissioner for infrastructure and energy, talk give TRT Afrika.