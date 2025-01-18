Dis month, di people wey dey Gaza wey don suffer plenty wahala for di war wake up to another bad news: Dr Adnan Al-Bursh, di doctor wey dey treat injured people for Gaza even as bomb dey fall everywhere, don die while e dey for Israeli military custody.

Al-Bursh, wey be di head of orthopedics department for Al-Shifa Hospital wey bomb don scatter for Gaza, die for Israel Ofer military prison wey dey for di occupied West Bank. Dis prison na one of di places wey dem dey keep Palestinians under bad condition.

“Dem beat am till e die. Some ex-prisoners wey dey di same prison with am talk say dem see injury for e face and head,” na wetin Ghassan Abu Sittah, one British-Palestinian plastic surgeon wey work with Al-Bursh for Gaza hospitals before, talk.

Di news of Al-Bursh death come out after some detainees wey dem release on May 2 for Karam Abu Salem crossing talk about am to Palestinian NGOs. Di Israeli military quick confirm say di doctor die on April 19.

Israel no gree release Al-Bursh body and activists dey talk say na because dem no want make di world sabi say dem torture am till e die. “WHO suppose demand make dem return e body so dem fit check wetin kill am and e family go fit rest,” Abu Sittah talk. “Di life of 100 health workers wey dey Israeli prisons dey for risk now.”

On May 11, CNN publish one report wey show how Palestinians wey dem arrest from Gaza dey suffer beating, blindfolding, and other bad treatment for detention centers. Di report talk say some people even lose hand because of di way dem handcuff dem.

Al-Bursh and Dr Ahmed Muhanna, another Palestinian doctor, dem arrest dem for December during Israeli military raid for Al Awda hospital for Jabalia camp. Since then, nobody hear anything about dem until Israel confirm say Al-Bursh don die for Ofer prison.

Muhanna still dey for di prison, Abu Sittah tell TRT World: “No lawyer, no ICRC, nothing.” Palestinians wey dem arrest since October 7 no get legal representation or contact with anybody outside, and dem no even get court process.

At least 18 Palestinians from Gaza, including Al-Bursh, don die for Israeli custody, na wetin two Palestinian prisoner associations talk for statement on May 2. Even with di evidence of torture, western leaders no wan take action. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden dey discuss di kind weapons dem go give Israel.

“Independent investigation dey important to find justice for di death of Dr Adnan Al-Bursh and others wey die for Israeli custody,” Milena Ansari from Human Rights Watch talk. “Israel suppose release e body make e family fit bury am well.”

Ansari talk say Israel dey use di policy of holding dead bodies as part of dia counterinsurgency program. Di law dey against international humanitarian law wey talk say dem suppose return di body of di dead to dia family.

Now, Al-Bursh family dey suffer. E wife, Umm Yazan, talk say she dey pray make dem no bury am for di 'cemetery of numbers' or drop am for di south. She want make dem bring am come north so she fit see am and say goodbye.

Di policy of holding bodies don dey for decades, and di bodies dey either dey for mortuary or di 'cemetery of numbers'. Ansari talk say di policy dey punish di family of di dead and dey hide evidence of human rights abuse.

With Al-Bursh death, at least 496 health workers don die for di past 7 months for Gaza. Over 34,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, don die for Israeli attacks.

Al-Bursh wey dem born for Jabalia for northern Gaza, study medicine for Romania and train for UK and Germany. “E love life well well. E dey swim for sea even for winter before e go work,” Abu Sittah talk.

On November 14, 2023, Al-Bursh record one emotional video from Al-Shifa Hospital to show di world how dem dey work without electricity and water. On May 8, dem hold vigil for am for King’s College, London, where e train as orthopedic surgeon.

“Dr Adnan Al-Bursh na symbol of Palestinian suffering and courage,” Sami al Arian talk. “E give e life to make sure Palestinians no give up dia rights.”

Kamel Hawwash, one British-Palestinian academic, talk say Israel no release Al-Bursh body as revenge. E hope say one day Israeli leaders go face justice for dia crimes against Palestinians.

Even with all di wahala, Palestinians for Gaza no go leave dia home. Al-Bursh life show say e no regret coming back to Gaza, even though e fit work anywhere for di world.