US President Donald Trump don tok say federal prosecutors go dey find death penalty for people wey dem convict for murder for di nation capital.
Di announcement land on Tuesday afta Trump declare say Washington, DC dey under "crime emergency". E take over di city police force and deploy federal agents plus troops for di streets.
"If person kill person for di capital, Washington, DC, we go dey find death penalty," Trump yarn reporters during one Cabinet meeting for di White House.
"E strong well well as prevention and everybody wey hear am dey agree. I no sabi if di country ready for am, but we get am."
Death penalty don dey cancelled for Washington since 1972, wen di Supreme Court nullify am, according to di Death Penalty Information Center.
For 1992, voters reject am again as two-thirds no gree make dem bring am back during one referendum wey Congress order. Dat time, crime dey waka anyhow for di city and Washington get di highest murder rate for di country.
Crime don drop well well
Crime for di city don drop well well since dat time. Homicide don reduce by 15 percent compared to di same time last year, wit 102 cases recorded so far for 2025, according to official statistics.
Di number sef dey far below di 20-year high of 274 homicides wey dem record for 2023.
Still, Trump administration don dey try cast doubt on di crime data wey dey come from some US cities, including Washington and Baltimore, as dem dey claim say official cover-up dey happen but dem never show evidence.
Trump don point out one 13-day streak wey no murder dey officially recorded for di capital, call am something wey never happen before. But city records show say earlier dis year, from February enter March, dem get 16-day streak wey no murder happen.
Di president plan to bring back death penalty for Washington go face strong legal wahala, plus political pushback from local leaders wey don dey oppose death penalty for long.