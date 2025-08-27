US President Donald Trump don tok say federal prosecutors go dey find death penalty for people wey dem convict for murder for di nation capital.

Di announcement land on Tuesday afta Trump declare say Washington, DC dey under "crime emergency". E take over di city police force and deploy federal agents plus troops for di streets.

"If person kill person for di capital, Washington, DC, we go dey find death penalty," Trump yarn reporters during one Cabinet meeting for di White House.

"E strong well well as prevention and everybody wey hear am dey agree. I no sabi if di country ready for am, but we get am."

Death penalty don dey cancelled for Washington since 1972, wen di Supreme Court nullify am, according to di Death Penalty Information Center.

For 1992, voters reject am again as two-thirds no gree make dem bring am back during one referendum wey Congress order. Dat time, crime dey waka anyhow for di city and Washington get di highest murder rate for di country.