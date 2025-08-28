For night wey be December 30, 1956, French soldiers waka enter di village wey dem dey call Ekité for Sanaga-Maritime area for Cameroon Littoral region.

By morning, dem don kill 500 civilians. E no matter if na man, woman or pikin, di killers no look face.

As Prof Hamadou Adama from University of Ngaoundere talk am, na "di most iconic massacre" for di war wey France no declare for Cameroon.

But for many years, dis kind killings and di plenty other bad things wey happen dey hide for secret files, and di French government dey deny am well well.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently talk say di violence wey France do for Cameroon get many sides, and e don open old wounds wey never heal finish.

To sabi di pain well, we need to look how Cameroon, wey get old civilisations and plenty different people, turn to di battlefield for one of di most hidden colonial wars.

Before Europe colonise di place, Cameroon dey enjoy di legacy of big African civilisations like Kanem-Bornu Empire, Sokoto Caliphate and Adamawa Emirate.

Di land dey house over 250 ethnic groups like Bamileke, Bamoun, Bassa, Douala, Ewondo, Bulu, Maka, Pygmy and Kirdi people dem.

For di late 18th and 19th centuries, di land turn prize for di colonial fight between Germany, Britain and France.

Dr Gassim Ibrahim from Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture talk say di colonialism wey Europe do dey based on di idea say Africa no get history, so dem fit colonise am under di excuse say dem wan bring better civilisation.

Germany take over Cameroon coastal area for 1884, di same time wey Berlin Conference dey happen to share Africa among di colonial powers.

Dem push enter di Adamawa region by 1901. Later, Britain and France join di fight, using missionary work to spread Catholicism and Protestantism.

After Germany lose for World War I, British and French forces divide Cameroon. France take di southeast, while Britain take di west.